What is the best card in Clash Royale in 2022?

Clash Royale balance updates have arrived in 2022, balancing the hitpoints and damage of various cards to make them optimal for battle. It's difficult to choose the best card in Clash Royale after the balance modifications because there are a plethora of cards available, ranging from Common to Legendary.

The greatest card should be versatile enough to fit into any battle deck and have sufficient hitpoints and damage to inflict significant damage on the opponent. This article will talk about the best Clash Royale card in 2022.

Archer Queen is arguably the best Clash Royale card in 2022

Archer Queen, a strong troop with unique abilities like other Champion cards, is the best card that matches any combat deck and has great damage and hitpoints. The in-game description of Archer Queen is as follows:

"She is fast, deadly and hard to catch. Beware of her crossbow bolts and try not to blink - you might miss her!"

When you achieve King Level 14, the Archer Queen card becomes available. She is a single target mid-range troop with high damage and hitpoints, and attacks ground and air troops. As she is a Champion card, she remains out of the player's card cycle until she is destroyed.

The Archer Queen's ability makes her invisible for a short time and dramatically improves her hit speed. She resembles Archer; however, she wears a crown, has purple hair, and holds a crossbow while remaining barefoot.

Archer Queen's 'Cloaking Cape' ability

The Archer Queen card in Clash Royale (Screen grab from the game)

Like other Champion cards, Archer Queen has a unique ability called 'Cloaking Cape,' which renders her invisible and improves her hit speed three times. Cloaking's in-game description is as follows:

"Activates stealth mode and shoots her arrows faster!"

This will cost one additional Elixir and may be obtained by tapping the Crossbow sign on the rightmost side of the screen.

Archer Queen statistics

When placed three tiles from the river and five tiles from the bridge, the Archer Queen is good at stopping practically any single unit. The following are the stats for the Archer Queen card:

Archer Queen can be upgraded to level 14, where it deals 299 damage and 1330 hitpoints.

Archer Queen costs 5 Elixir to deploy and 1 Elixir to utilize the Cloaking Cape ability.

The Cloaking Cape ability renders her invisible for 3 seconds while increasing her attack speed by 200%.

Finally, Archer Queen is undoubtedly one of the best Clash Royale cards that can be used in various battle strategies. Her ability to strike both air and ground troops, as well as her Cloaking Cape, make her one of the most powerful cards.

