What is the best platform to play Honkai Star Rail 1.4 on?

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is the upcoming version update to 1.3, bringing with it a ton of new features and characters. As of the time of writing this article, version 1.4 is only available on PC, Android, and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port of the game is expected to be released simultaneously with version 1.4 on October 11, and it will allow you to carry over the progress of your linked HoYoverse account.

Players may be confused as to which platform to pick for the ideal Honkai Star Rail experience. This article will list the pros and cons of each platform to clear up this confusion.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

PlayStation 5 is the best platform to play Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Despite its high entry cost, the PlayStation 5 version of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 remains the most foolproof and consistent way to play the game. The console version is almost guaranteed to run without any hiccups and is quite a bit easier to get into compared to the PC and mobile versions.

This naturally comes with its own pitfalls, which will be described in the section below.

Pros and cons of each platform in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

No platform is perfect, with each possessing its own set of quirks. A comprehensive breakdown of the platforms with their pros and cons are listed below:

Mobile (Android/iOS)

The mobile platforms have the immense advantage of being portable, and you can simply whip out your devices at any time to boot the game up and begin playing.

Unfortunately, as is with every mobile device, the limiting factor is battery life and heat generation. Because of this, you should not expect to play the game for extended periods of time on Android/iOS.

Furthermore, the performance of each device will vary according to its specifications, resulting in inconsistent experiences.

PC (Windows)

While PC has the potential of running Honkai Star Rail 1.4 at its best, it can be severely restricted by hardware. Star Rail has never been an exceptionally difficult game to run, but players with older systems (or no dedicated graphics cards) may face major issues.

Furthermore, running a PC game always requires a bit of technical prowess, which is absolutely not required for mobile and PlayStation platforms. The game is also only available for Windows PCs, so handhelds such as the Steam Deck are out of the question.

However, it is important to note that PC has the distinct advantage of being able to use keyboard + mouse controls, which is an objectively superior way to play the game.

PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 version of the game should, in theory, offer the most consistent performance across the board. Players can expect gorgeous, crisp visuals and a smooth 60 frames per second, regardless of the content being displayed.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 version has a steep entry cost (thanks to the generally inflated price of consoles compared to basic PCs and mobiles) and is locked to the Dualsense controller, which may be a deal breaker for some.

