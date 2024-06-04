"What bullet did you dodge?": Reddit users recall the worst video games they accidentally skipped

Games in the modern age can be overwhelming. With the constant stream of new content both AAA and indie, it becomes quite hard to keep up. It has become quite common that people regret buying a game that they later felt was not up to the mark or simply broken or maybe so uninspired that they think they have wasted their money.

On r/Gaming a user named, MrBlonde1984, made a post asking their fellow gamers what games they regretted purchasing or had plans to purchase but for reason refrained from doing so and in term found out that it would have been a waste of money. On the post, they wrote:

What bullet did you dodge?

The post soon gained traction on Reddit as various users started sharing their experiences with games that they wanted to purchase but changed their minds at the last minute. Among all the comments, the game that topped all others was Anthem. It was quite unsurprising as this title had a lot of promise, but ultimately it failed to deliver.

Trending

Anthem was the most criticized game in the list (Image via Reddit)

The game that got the second position was Kerbal Space Program 2. This was interesting, as Kerbal Space Program games are the most beloved spacecraft simulators out there. But while the first game had made quite a stir in the gaming communities, the sequel failed to reach the same amount of charm and polish, and it was accused of not having as much as the original.

GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy got some heat (Image via Reddit)

Another game that got a lot of heat from commenters was the GTA Definitive Edition trilogy. This remaster bundle of three of the most iconic GTA games: Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was a commercial failure as the remastered versions lacked the necessary polish and yet it had an absurdly high price tag.

Best upcoming games in 2024

Once Human is an upcoming survival shooter (Image via NetEase)

While the above list may have made you feel a little blue, don’t worry, it’s not all bad for the gamers. There are amazing new games to play in 2024, that are about to release or have already been released. I am especially hyped about the upcoming open-world survival game, Once Human.

Published by NetEase this online shooter will make you join alliances with various other players around the world so you can fight together against massive nightmare creatures so you can survive and strive to make humanity prevail once again in an apocalyptic setting where hope is one of the rarest resources. Other than this, games like Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, Black Myth: Wukong, and Star Wars Outlaws are getting a lot of hype from the community.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback