What is the burst mode Cannon in the Clash of Clans home village?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer online strategy game where players attack enemy bases with troops, spells, heroes, pets, and siege engines and defend against enemy attacks with defenses such as Cannons, Mortars, Archer Towers, Inferno Towers, and others.

To successfully defend any base, players must understand the best approach to deliver maximum damage to the enemy's army.

After the Builder Base update, players can use defense modifications to defend their bases effectively. This article will discuss Cannon's "Burst Mode" modification.

"Burst Mode" Cannon in Clash of Clans

Cannon is a highly-damaging single-target defense. It is a player's first defensive structure, as they are expected to construct one during the tutorial at the beginning of their Clash of Clans world. Cannon's in-game description is:

"Cannons are great for point defense. Upgrade cannons to increase their firepower, but beware that your defensive turrets cannot shoot while being upgraded!"

At lower levels, cannons are both quick and cheap to upgrade and can shoot various ground units, such as Hogs and Archers, but not air units, such as Balloons, Super Minions, and Dragons.

The Master Builder can equip up or alter a Cannon to resemble a Double Cannon starting at level 7, which needs Town Hall 6.

This also necessitates at least one level 4 or higher Double Cannon in the Builder Base, which necessitates Builder Hall 4. Once the player is fully equipped with Cannon, it can be switched to "Burst Mode."

Due to its slow rate of fire, a geared up Cannon is inefficient against swarms of troops. It may cause a lot of damage, but most of its cannonball shots are rendered ineffective due to its slow retargeting time.

To get the most out of the "Burst Mode Cannon," players should keep it inside walls with defensive structures surrounding it so that it can deliver the most damage to high-hitpoint troops.

Burst Mode Cannon statistics

Double Cannon Burst Mode in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gearing up Cannon can help you earn a lot of free Gems through in-game achievements. Players can earn 2220 experience and 90 Gems by gearing up a total of 3 defense buildings.

Only level 7 and above Cannons can be geared up.

A Burst Mode Cannon can deal a damage per second of 123.2 and has 2150 hitpoints.

It costs 17,500,000 and 17 days to build a level 20 Burst Mode Cannon.

Finally, gear up your cannon in Clash of Clans to earn free Gems and defend against opponents.

