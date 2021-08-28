What is Buy Back Mode in Call of Duty: Warzone?

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone update brought the Buy Back Mode back to the game. This time though, Buy Back has replaced the normal Battle Royale playlists, and players will need to get used to it for the time being.

Traditional BR modes for Warzone were swapped out on August 26 for the latest update. In the past, Buy Back has been added as a mode alongside the typical BR ones.

It is usually a different version of the solo BR mode, which was a perfect mix for that playlist. Players were encouraged to play aggressively in Buy Back Solos because lives weren't limited for a time.

Now that Buy Back is the standard playlist mode in Warzone, everyone will have to play, not just the solo players. Squads in particular will feel a lot more fast-paced with the ability to spawn back in repeatedly for money, without the help of a teammate. However, there is an extent to the Buy Back rules.

How does Buy Back change the rules in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Buy Back does exactly what the name of the mode implies; players can buy themselves back into the match after they die. Yes, the ability to buy back into a match was always available in Duos mode and above, but a Buy Station with a teammate was required.

In the Buy Back mode, players buy themselves back into the match rather than a teammate. There is no Gulag that players need to win either. If someone goes down and eventually dies, money will be taken from their pocket and they will immediately fall back into Verdansk within the Warzone.

The catch is that buy backs are not free in that mode. Players need to have $4500 on them in order to spawn back into the match. Of course, their teammates can always buy them back as well, but the self buy is limited to cash.

There is also a time limit to the buy-ins themselves. If players die in Warzone, they will only have the first 20 minutes of the match to use the $4500 buy back. After the initial 20 minutes of the match is over, the regular rules of Warzone are brought back.

Buy Back essentially gives players the incentive to push at the start of a game without fear of elimination, so everyone should be prepared for more early fights in Warzone.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul