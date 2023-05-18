What is Caliber on Steam, and how to play it for free? 

Caliber is a third-person tactical shooter from the talented developers at 1C Game Studios. It brings a unique shooter experience with PvP, PvE, and PvPvE game modes. Players can pick from over 60 Operators that belong to various special forces units worldwide, each with a unique set of abilities that enable them to turn the tides of the battle in their favor.

Recently, the shooter title has been making waves among content creators on YouTube, including Jackfrags and LevelCapGaming, with most of them having good things to say about the game.

Although this new title's content is undeniably impressive, the most notable aspect of the game is that it is completely free to play. Having said that, this article will take a closer look at the tactical shooter and how to play the game for free.

Will Caliber be the next big third-person multiplayer shooter title?

As already mentioned, Caliber is a third-person tactical shooter that was launched back in April 2023. The game is free to play and offers plenty of content that many triple-A titles lack today. It comes with over a dozen maps, game modes, numerous weapons, and equipment.

The game is extremely tactical, meaning players cannot expect to emerge victorious by simply running and gunning. It requires proper tactical and precise gunplay implementation to come out on top. Very few titles have delivered such an experience, with SOCOM being one of the most popular examples from the past.

As for the community's reaction, the game is very well received. It has over nine thousand 'Very Positive' reviews on Steam alone. The developers have also laid the roadmap ahead, leaving players anticipating its near future offerings.

At the time of writing, the game has over 3000 concurrent players, which is large for a shooter title that's new to the scene. However, amongst all the praise the game has earned, players have complained about cheaters and other gameplay issues.

Having said that, the game's future looks bright, provided the developers address these issues and continue adding quality content over time.

How to download and play Caliber for free?

Caliber is absolutely free to play and can be downloaded on Steam as well as using the official game client. This guide looks at the steps involved in downloading the game through Steam. To play the shooter title for free, follow the steps below:

1) Launch Steam and head to the Store tab.

2) Using the search function, look up 'Caliber.' Click on the game and proceed to its store page.

3) Next, find the green 'Play Game' button and click on it. This will add the game to your library and begin the installation process.

Once the installation is completed, follow the onscreen instructions to play the shooter title.

