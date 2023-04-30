5 underrated free-to-play FPS titles on Steam

First-person shooters (FPS) are one of the most popular categories of shoot-em-up video games where players experience the game through the eyes of the characters they portray. FPS titles have been present and enjoyed by gamers as early as the 90s with games such as Doom and Wolfenstein 3D. The aforementioned game franchises are considered pioneers of such a game genre that remained well-received by players to this day.

Over the years, FPS games have flooded the gaming scene as some of them have gone on to become instant classics. Such games are so popular that they may well seem to have overshadowed other FPS games that are also worth playing. Check out these five underrated FPS games that are free to play on Steam right now.

Why not give these free-to-play FPS games on Steam a shot?

1) The Cycle: Frontier

Tarkov vibes. (Credits: YAGER)

Game developer Yager Development released their FPS offering dubbed The Cycle: Frontier (previously titled The Cycle) in June 2022. Yager deemed their title as a competitive quest shooter, classifying it as a combination of PvE and PvP (PvEvP).

The game is reminiscent of Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov. Players will have to get into it, gather resources, complete contracts, and escape from a planet that’s about to get destroyed. Players will also have to bring in their own gear and weapons that will be lost for good in the event that they get eliminated during the playthrough.

2) Splitgate

It's like Portal on steroids. (Credits: 1047 Games)

Splitgate from Gamemaker 1047 Games is another free-to-play FPS game that is also worth a try. It was officially rolled out in September of last year, though the developer released early access to the game in 2019 for PC and in 2021 for consoles (including its beta version).

The developers are said to have been inspired by the puzzle platformer title, Portal as they’ve seen potential with its game mechanics. In line with this, there’s also a bit of Halo-ish type of gameplay that can also be observed in this FPS game.

Its fast-paced skirmishes across futuristic maps will certainly make it an enjoyable experience, not to mention its various game modes like Capture the Flag and Deathmatch.

3) Frontlines

For those unaware, Frontlines is a Roblox-based FPS title minus the chunky blocks that the main game is known for. It is believed to have taken inspiration from Call of Duty 4 with a gameplay that is also fast-paced thanks to its slide mechanics.

Both its visuals and gameplay have definitely deviated from Roblox itself, and when it was initially released in February this year, it quickly raked in a massive player base. It also became an instant hit among FPS fans. To that end, its developers are now planning to roll out a significant amount of content for the game.

Frontlines can be played on both console and mobile devices. However, both platforms are still limited as of late. Devs are working on it, though, in enhancing Frontlines’ gaming experience via user interface usability and polished controls.

4) Hired Ops

Hired Ops from Absolut Soft is a first-person shooter that has similarities to the well-known browser game Contract Wars. In line with this, Hired Ops’ gameplay is also comparable to that of Escape from Tarkov with a mix of Call of Duty.

Players engage in combat and fulfill contracts as they too can improve their skills, and purchase and use additional weapons while at play. As the name suggests, fighters can choose what contract that suits them. Taking on the hardest tasks and completing them would earn players a reputation within the circle of private military companies (PMCs). Players’ succeeding contracts, status, and income will depend on their performance.

5) Shatterline

Generous content roll out. (Credits: Frag Lab)

Shatterline from developer Frag Lab is another underrated first-person shooter that features competitive PvP modes and a rogue-like co-op PvE mode known as Expedition. Players delve into a chaos-filled world that is also packed with superb gunplay, insane customizations, and an environment that has a plethora of in-game stuff.

Those who have already gotten their hands on this great title reminded them of AAA titles like Overwatch, Apex Legends, and even Call of Duty. As of writing, the game is still in early access on Steam, but the developers are constantly dishing out updates for this awesome game.

Poll : 0 votes