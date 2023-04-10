How many people play Roblox in 2023 - Player Count, Activity and more

Roblox has become one of the most popular online gaming platforms over the years, with millions of players across the globe. As we enter 2023, the total player count continues to soar, making it one of the most active online gaming communities. Since its inception in 2006, the platform has seen an exponential increase in player count, and it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. As of 2022, the platform boasts an impressive 200 million monthly active users, with a significant portion of the player base under 18.

Roblox's success can be attributed to its unique gameplay, which allows players to create their virtual worlds and games, making it an excellent platform for creativity and innovation. Additionally, its cross-platform compatibility has allowed it to reach a wide range of audiences, with players able to play on desktops, mobiles, and consoles.

Exploring the current state of Roblox: A look into the player count, activity, and more in 2023

Active user count

As of 2023's first quarter, it had more than 67.3 million daily active users. As of February 2023, it had 214.10 million monthly active users. In April 2021, the platform surpassed the 200 million monthly active user mark. In February 2023, it recorded 4.6 billion hours of user engagement. Online gaming usage increased as the threat of the coronavirus pandemic became more real.

Roblox Geography-Based Data

Roblox has users from more than 180 countries as of February 2023. With 16.6 million users, the European area has the most daily active users. 13.3 million daily active users are from the United States and Canada.

The United States and Canada have the second-largest percentage of daily active users. Europeans make up 28.23% of the players. The network has only added 5.4 million new users in Asia over the past four quarters. The remainder of the world has 15.3 million users.

Age and gender

Most of the platform's users are over the age of 9 and under the age of 13. 54.25% of the users are under the age of 13, and 44.89% are over the age of 13.

Currently, the number of male and female players on the platform is nearly equal at 51% men and 44% women, with 5% of players choosing not to disclose their gender.

Platform-related statistics

Roblox's Windows version was released on September 1, 2006. From December 12, 2012, it was available for download on iOS. On July 16, 2014, it was added to the Android market. The Xbox One version was made available on November 20, 2015. As of 2023, 72% of the activity is on mobile devices. The PC has a sizeable portion as well, making up 25%. 3% of all the users access the site through a console.

Top games statistics

By 2023, the platform will have more than 50 million games. As of March 2023, Adopt Me! has received more than 32.7 billion visits, making it the most played game. Brookhaven RP, which has received 29.9 billion visits overall, is next. With 20.4 billion all-time visitors, Tower of Hell completes the top three.

