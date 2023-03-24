Roblox changes after their avatar after 6 years, players react

After almost six years, the official "Roblox" account has decided to change its avatar, marking a significant shift in its brand image. Since its inception on July 3rd, 2007, the Roblox account has altered its avatar 62 times. With the recent update, this number has now increased to 63.

As one of the leading game development platforms with a massive user base, Roblox's official account is a crucial channel for interacting with its community and promoting new events and games. The avatar change is likely to generate interest and curiosity among users as they await further updates and developments from the platform.

Roblox account has changed their avatar into a basic-looking form

The previous avatar was customized with an athleisure theme, but the new look is simple with Stevie Standard-Head, which is a limited item. There are no additional clothing accessories or shoes, and the new avatar looks like the default noob-looking character.

Users are once again divided, with some accepting this change and others criticizing it on Twitter. Here are some reactions from the majority of users who are not happy with the new look:

This user said it lacked texture which means that there are no accessories, it's very plain and simple.

🔥🔥💣TheDrevon 🔥🔥💣 @BoyDrevon @Rolimons In my opinion I think the old one look better because on the new one Roblox look like it had no textures

One user pointed out that the new avatar lacked facial expressions and looked plain.

XxxAnti_MatterxxX @Anti_MatterRBX @Rolimons now the Roblox avatar looks like a husk of its former self, an emotionless, uninspiring and cold gray aesthetic that deprived it from any personality

This user does not like the simplistic look and wants to add more items to the avatar.

One user even wanted to sign a petition to get the old one back.

Myro @DefinetlyMyro @Rolimons I prefer Old Avatar can we get a petition going?

Very few users are okay with this change and seem to be generally accepting:

One user pointed out that it's best to move on as change can be daunting at first but exciting as time flies.

andibr35 @andibryan35 @Rolimons I'm more used to the old skin but I think I'll be able to get used to the new roblox skin

This user understands the company wants to showcase this move as a rebranding activity.

Chonoes @chonoes @Rolimons Honestly like it better because it better shows the personality of the company as a whole

One user was excited as they had been waiting for a change.

Some users remained neutral and recalled some old avatar looks that they liked:

Customizing avatar in Roblox

You can follow these easy steps to customize your avatar:

Log in to your Roblox account. Click on the "Avatar" tab. On the Avatar Editor page, you'll see many options, including clothing, body parts, and accessories. Browse the options to find the items you want to add or change to your avatar. You can search for specific items using the search bar or filter items by category. Once you find an item you want to add or change, click on it for more details and options. If you decide to add the item, click on the "Get" or "Buy" button, depending on whether it is free or requires payment. If you have Robux, you can use them to purchase items for your avatar. You can customize your avatar's appearance by changing skin tone, hairstyle, and facial features. Click on the appropriate category to view the available options. Once you're done customizing your avatar, click the "Save" button to apply the changes.

In conclusion, customizing your avatar is an essential part of the Roblox experience, allowing you to express your unique style and personality while playing games and socializing with other players. With a vast selection of clothing, body parts, and accessories, players can create avatars that suit their preferences and stand out from the crowd.

