What are Limited 2.0 accessories in Roblox? How to get, trade and more explained

Roblox Limited 2.0 accessories are virtual items available on the online gaming platform. They are rare, valuable, and can be acquired as well as traded. Limited 2.0 accessories are a newer version of Limited Items, which were first introduced on the platform in 2013. The new ones are unique in that they are only sold for a limited time and in finite quantities, which makes them highly sought after. They're also quite expensive.

Players who purchase and trade these items are often considered experts in the Roblox economy, with members of the community looking up to them. Moreover, one can earn a significant amount of Robux through the platform's Limited 2.0 accessories.

Roblox players can make money by reselling the Limited 2.0 accessories on the platform

Out of the three Limited 2.0 accessories, only Shiny Bling and Glossy Red Baseball Cap are available; Extremely Sparkly Sparkle Chicken will be obtainable soon. Here are the easy steps to buy the first two items:

Log in to your Roblox account on the official website or the Roblox app. Navigate to the Store section of the website or app by clicking on the Avatar Shop option in the top menu. In the Avatar Shop, you can search for the Shiny Bling and Glossy Red Baseball Cap items by typing their names in the search bar and pressing Enter. Once you have found the items, click on their respective images to view their details. On the details page, you will see the price of an item in Robux. Shiny Bling is available for 1,000 Robux and Glossy Red Baseball Cap is available for 75. If you have enough Robux in your account, you can click on the Buy option to purchase the item. If you don't have enough of that currency, you can click on the Get Robux button to purchase it using real-life money.

Once the purchase is complete, the item will be added to your account inventory. You can find it by clicking on the Inventory option in the top menu.

How to trade these items

There are no restrictions on the number of Limited 2.0 accessories you can buy, and they can be sold after a 30-day holding period. You can find the steps to trade in Roblox below:

Open Roblox and log in to your account. Click on the More option located in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Select Inventory from the menu that appears. Locate the item you want to trade and click on it to select it. Click on the three-dots icon that appears in the upper-right corner of the item's icon. Select Trade Item from the dropdown menu. Type the username of the player you want to trade with into the search bar. Once you find the gamer, click on their username to open their profile. Click on the Trade Items button located on the player's profile. Select the item you want to offer for the trade by clicking on it. Click on the Add option to confirm the selection. The player will receive a notification of the trade request, and they can accept or decline it from their end.

Trading items in Roblox requires Premium membership. If you don't have that, you won't be able to initiate the process.

