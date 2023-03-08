5 most favorited Avatar Animation Bundles on the Roblox Avatar Shop

Roblox is famous for its blocky avatars and the various general and game-based skins that make them stand out. One can activate an animation bundle bought from the avatar shop to bring the avatar to life.

Probably one or two bundles are available for free, but the rest are paid items in the avatar shop. They start as low as under 100 Robux, the virtual Roblox currency, and up to 1,000 Robux.

Each animation bundle goes with a specific type of avatar. Roblox has two types of avatars - R6 and R15. R15 is named after the number of movable body parts it has. This also makes R15 the best model for most animations.

Superhero and 4 other Roblox animation Bundles that make the avatars look even better

Obviously, every player has a theme in mind and then picks the bundle they choose. Below are some of the best animation bundles to consider due to the movements available:

1) Ninja Animation Package

The bundle is available for 750 Robux. It has seven movements - Ninja Run, Ninja Walk, Ninja Fall, Ninja Jump, Ninja Idle, Ninja Swim, and Ninja Climb. The description shared by the developers is as follows-

"This animation pack only works with R15 avatars. Swift as an arrow, silent as a cloud. The best ninja is the one you never detect."

2) Pirate Animation Package

This is for players who are fans of the One Piece anime series. The bundle is available for 750 Robux. It has seven movements - Pirate Run, Pirate Walk, Pirate Fall, Pirate Jump, Pirate Idle, Pirate Swim, and Pirate Climb. The description is as follows -

"This animation pack only works with R15 avatars. Arr, I'll wipe the deck with ya blasted swabbies!"

3) Levitation Animation Pack

If players love to fly, this bundle is for them. The bundle is available for 1,000 Robux. It has seven movements - Levitation Run, Levitation Walk, Levitation Fall, Levitation Jump, Levitation Idle, Levitation Swim, and Levitation Climb. Mentioned below is the product description by the developers -

"This animation pack only works with R15 avatars. Who wants to run when you can fly?"

4) Zombie Animation Pack

This option is a little different, and it will make the players stand out. The bundle is available for 500 Robux. It has seven movements - Zombie Run, Zombie Walk, Zombie Fall, Zombie Jump, Zombie Idle, Zombie Swim, and Zombie Clim. The description is mentioned below -

"This animation pack only works with R15 avatars. Are you a fast zombie or a slow zombie? Yes."

5) Superhero Animation Pack

If players love posing, this is the perfect animation for them. The bundle is available for 250 Robux. It has seven movements - Superhero Run, Superhero Walk, Superhero Fall, Superhero Jump, Superhero Idle, Superhero Swim, and Superhero Climb. The description is mentioned below -

"This animation pack only works with R15 avatars. Faster than a train, jumps higher than the Roblox HQ!"

Emotes on Roblox

Emotes are specific actions that the Roblox avatar can perform. It is a great item to combine with the animation bundles. Here are a few options to consider:

Agree

Alo Yoga Pose - Lotus Position

Applaud

Baby Dance

Beckon

Bodybuilder

Bored

Celebrate

Confused

Cower

Curtsy

Dolphin Dance

Elton John - Heart Skip

Elton John - Rock Out

Elton John - Still Standing

Fashionable

Floor Rock Freeze - Tommy Hilfiger

Floss Dance

Frosty Flair - Tommy Hilfiger

Godlike

Greatest

Haha

Happy

Hello

Hero Landing

High Wave

Line Dance

Monkey

Point2

Quiet Waves

Sad

Salute

Show Dem Wrists - KSI

Shrug

Shy

Side to Side

Sidekicks - George Ezra

Sleep

Stadium

Tilt

Twirl

V Pose - Tommy Hilfiger

Emotes can be tried before purchasing them. Once players love them, they can add the free ones directly to their Roblox account or purchase the paid ones.

