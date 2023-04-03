8 Most annoying commands in Kohl’s Admin House NBC in Roblox

Kohl's Admin House NBC is a popular game on Roblox that was created by a user named Kohltastrophe. In the game, players are transported to a virtual house where they can test out and use various admin commands that are only available to game administrators or "admins." This allows Roblox players to perform a wide range of actions, such as teleporting to different parts of the game, spawning items or objects, changing the time of day, and more.

In Roblox Kohl's Admin House NBC, players are able to use these commands freely and experiment with different functions in the game. The game is also set up as a "Non-Builder's Club" or NBC game, which means that players who do not have a Roblox Builder's Club membership can still play the game and use its features.

Here are 8 admin commands that can be annoying in Kohl’s Admin House NBC on Roblox

1) Teleportation

While teleportation can be useful for navigating the game quickly, constantly teleporting to different parts of the game can become annoying and disorienting for others. This can disrupt the gameplay experience and make it difficult for players to focus on their game objectives.

2) Killing

While it can be fun to experiment with the "kill" command in Roblox Kohl's Admin House NBC, constantly killing other players can quickly become annoying and disrupt the gameplay experience.

3) Invisible

Using this command will allow players to become invisible to others in the game. While it can be fun for players using the command, it can be frustrating for others who are trying to interact with them.

4) Freeze

The "freeze" command can be used to freeze other players in place, making it difficult for them to move or play the game. This can be especially annoying during multiplayer games where movement is key.

5) Loopkill

The "loopkill" command can be used to repeatedly kill Roblox players in a loop, which can be incredibly frustrating and disruptive to the gameplay experience.

6) Explode

While it can be fun to see objects explode in Kohl's Admin House NBC, constantly using this command can become annoying and disrupt the gameplay experience for other players.

7) Spawn Items

While spawning items can be useful, constantly spawning items or spamming the command can quickly become annoying and disrupt the gameplay experience.

8) Reset

The "reset" command can be used to reset a player's Roblox character to its default position. While this can be useful in some situations, constantly resetting can quickly become annoying and disruptive to the gameplay experience.

Some loved commands in Kohl’s Admin House NBC

Fly: The "fly" command allows players to fly around the game and explore different areas easily. This can be particularly useful for those who want to get a bird's eye view of the game environment.

God Mode: The "god mode" command allows players to become invincible and impervious to damage. This can be useful for the ones who want to explore the game without worrying about being attacked or killed.

Time of Day: The "time of day" command allows players to change the time of day in the game. This can be useful if one wants to explore the gaming environment at different times of the day and see how it changes based on the lighting.

Music: The "music" command allows players to play different types of music in the game. This can be fun for players who want to add their own soundtrack to the game or for players who want to create a certain mood or atmosphere.

Message: The "message" command allows players to send messages to other players in the game. This can be useful for communication during team-based games or for those who want to chat with their friends.

Sit: The "sit" command allows players to sit down in the game. This can be useful for those who want to take a break and relax, or role-play in the game.

Poll : 0 votes