5 Roblox Flood Escape 2 rooms that really should be in a different stage

Roblox Flood Escape 2 is a popular multiplayer game where players must navigate through various themed stages, avoiding obstacles and overcoming challenges, all while trying to escape rising floods. The game offers a range of customization options and allows players to work together to complete each stage and progress through the game. Rooms are individual areas within each stage of the game where players must navigate through obstacles and challenges to progress towards the end goal of escaping the rising flood.

The game features a variety of rooms, each with its own unique design, obstacles, and challenges to keep players engaged and entertained as they progress through the game.

Some players feel that certain rooms in Roblox Flood Escape 2 do not fit well within their current stage. They argue that the theme, atmosphere, and design are inconsistent with the other rooms in the stage. Players suggest that it would be better suited to a different stage where it would fit better.

Exploring the inconsistencies: 5 Roblox Flood Escape 2 rooms that need a change of scenery

1) Forgotten Tombs

The Forgotten Tombs room is located in the "Cave System" stage and has an ancient Egyptian theme. However, some Roblox players feel that it would fit better in a desert or pyramid-themed stage. They argue that the design and atmosphere do not blend well with the other rooms in the "Cave System" stage, which are more cave-like and natural.

2) Flood Island

The Flood Island room is located in the "Flood Island" stage and has a tropical island theme; however, some Roblox players believe that the room would fit better in the "Sunken Citadel" stage.

They argue that the room's design and atmosphere do not match the other rooms in the "Flood Island" stage, which are mostly beach-like and open.

3) Crystal Caverns

The Crystal Caverns room is located in the "Infiltration" stage and has a crystal cave theme.

However, some players feel that it would fit better in the "Cave System" stage instead. They argue that the room's design and atmosphere are more natural and cave-like than the other rooms in the "Infiltration" stage, which are more industrial and complex.

4) Wild Savannah

The Wild Savannah room is located in the "Poisonous Chasm" stage and has a savannah theme.

Some Roblox players feel that the room would fit better on a Savannah-themed stage instead. They argue that the design and atmosphere do not match the other rooms in the "Poisonous Chasm" stage, which are mostly toxic and industrial.

5) Construction Thrill

The Construction Thrill room is located in the "Construction Thrill" stage and has an industrial construction site theme.

However, many players believe that the room would fit better in the "Collapsed Factory" stage instead. They argue that the design and atmosphere are more fitting for a factory than a construction site.

3 easy stages to clear in Roblox Flood Escape 2

Some rooms in the game are considered relatively easy to clear. Here are three easy rooms to clear in the game:

Abandoned Facility

This stage features a desolate laboratory environment with plenty of open spaces and simple paths to navigate through. It also has fewer obstacles and hazards than some of the more challenging stages, making it an ideal place for beginners to start.

Castle Tides

This stage takes place in and around a medieval castle with a water theme. While it has some challenging rooms, such as the "Sunken Citadel," it also has a few relatively easy ones, such as the "Courtyard," which features a simple layout and minimal hazards.

Axiom

Axiom is a futuristic stage with a sci-fi theme. While it does have some challenging rooms, such as "Infiltration," it also has a few easier rooms such as "Overdrive," which features a relatively simple layout and minimal hazards.

