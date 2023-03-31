Roblox players' 5 least favorite things about bacon hairs

Roblox is an online gaming platform where players can create and play games designed by other users or even create their own. It has become increasingly popular over the years and amassed a huge following worldwide. One of its defining characteristics is its avatar system, where players can customize the appearance of their in-game characters with various clothing, accessories, and hairstyles.

However, those who have just joined Roblox for the first time are given a default avatar with spiky, messy hair that resembles strips of bacon. This default avatar is often referred to as "bacon hair," and it has become a subject of discussion and criticism in the game's community.

The drawbacks of bacon hairs on Roblox: Common complaints and criticisms

1) Lack of customization

The first issue with bacon hair is the lack of customization. Since it is the default avatar, new players are unable to change their hairstyle in Roblox until they purchase a new hair option or earn it through gameplay. As a result, many players end up looking identical, making it difficult to stand out in the game. This can be frustrating for those who want to express themselves creatively and differentiate themselves from others.

2) Noob stigma

Additionally, the default bacon hair can contribute to a stigma against new players. Experienced players may look down on those with bacon hair, assuming they are less skilled or experienced with the game. This can create a negative social environment and discourage new players from continuing to play the game. It can also make it harder for new players to form relationships and find friends within Roblox.

3) Limited abilities

Another issue with bacon hair is that it can limit the abilities of new players. When starting out on Roblox, players may not have access to all the features and functions of the game. This can include things like customizing their avatar's appearance or accessing certain gameplay options. As a result, new players with bacon hair may appear less capable or skilled than other players, which can be discouraging and frustrating.

4) Overpopulation

The overpopulation of bacon hairs is another common complaint in the game. Since it is the default Roblox avatar, it is very common and can make players feel less special or unique. This can be particularly frustrating for those who have invested time and effort customizing their avatar, only to be surrounded by countless others with the same default appearance.

5) Bland appearance

Finally, the spiky, messy hairstyle may not be everyone's cup of tea, and some players may prefer the more visually appealing options that are available in the game. Since the default avatar is often the first impression that new players have of the game, a visually unappealing avatar may not be the best way to hook up new players and keep them engaged.

Alternate hair on Roblox

Here are 10 free hair options that are available to new players as an alternative to the default bacon hair on Roblox:

Shaggy - A medium-length hairstyle with bangs that covers the forehead and eyes. Straight - A simple, straight hairstyle that falls past the shoulders. Spiked - A spiky, short hairstyle that resembles a modern crew cut. Ponytail - A classic hairstyle where the hair is gathered at the back of the head and tied into a ponytail. Messy - A disheveled hairstyle that looks like bedhead or a tousled look. Mohawk - A hairstyle where the hair is spiked up in the middle of the head. Pixie - A short hairstyle that is cut close to the scalp and styled in a way that emphasizes the face. Afro - A hairstyle that is characterized by voluminous, curly hair that forms a ball shape around the head. Bob - A classic hairstyle that is cut to chin-length and is often styled with a side part. Wavy - A hairstyle where the hair is naturally wavy or styled in loose waves, giving a relaxed and casual look.

These free hair options offer a range of styles and lengths that can help new players better express themselves and stand out in the game.

