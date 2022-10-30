How to change your avatar profile picture on Roblox

Roblox has come a long way and offers millions of games now. The developers are working hard to bring in new features every day, and the most recent one lets users change their profile picture. For some, this option was already available, but it is available to everyone now.

Unfortunately, gamers will not be able to make an actual picture of themselves their profile image, but they can modify their avatar by choosing an emote, zooming in/out on it, and rotating it to make it look as fancy as they please.

Bloxy News 🎃 @Bloxy_News NOTE: Changing your profile picture is currently only available in the Roblox app Avatar Editor, not on the web Avatar Editor. NOTE: Changing your profile picture is currently only available in the Roblox app Avatar Editor, not on the web Avatar Editor.

This feature is only available on the mobile and desktop applications. However, changes made to the profile picture on any platform will alter it across all applications.

In this article, users will learn how to change their profile picture and also the difference between editing their profile picture and customizing their avatar.

Bloxy News 🎃 @Bloxy_News



Change the way your avatar is posed with the new Profile Picture feature available within the Avatar Editor! Just choose an emote, change the zoom/rotation, and boom! You've never looked so good.



Now rolling out to all users on Introducing: Profile Pictures!Change the way your avatar is posed with the new Profile Picture feature available within the Avatar Editor! Just choose an emote, change the zoom/rotation, and boom! You've never looked so good.Now rolling out to all users on #Roblox Introducing: Profile Pictures! 😁Change the way your avatar is posed with the new Profile Picture feature available within the Avatar Editor! Just choose an emote, change the zoom/rotation, and boom! You've never looked so good.Now rolling out to all users on #Roblox. https://t.co/hMqFz827Y7

How to change or edit avatar profile picture on Roblox

Downloading Desktop app

Download and install app (Image via Roblox)

Users who want to use the desktop app and have no idea how to access it, here are some easy steps that will allow you to do so:

Launch the platform as usual. Open Google Chrome and visit the platform.

If you are not already logged in, use your username and password.

Once you are in, you should be on the homepage now.

You will see a banner that appears under the search bar with an option that says "open."

Click on it, and you will see an option to download and install the app on your device.

Select it and allow the app to be downloaded. Follow the installation process.

The shortcut on your desktop should be visible after the installation is complete. Use it to launch the desktop app next time. The first time, it'll launch automatically.

Steps to change avatar profile picture

To change the avatar profile picture, players can follow these detailed steps:

After accessing the app, please look to the left-hand side and click on the round icon with the avatar's picture on it.

Change profile picture (Image via Roblox)

Now, you have a few options; please select the one that says Edit Profile Picture.

Change the emote (Image via Roblox)

The first step is to change the emote. There are a few free ones, and a few suggestions for chargeable emotes. You can click on the option below that says "Shop for more" to explore a few other options.

When you click on the emotes, the avatar on the right side will change to give you a glimpse of the pose.

The process of changing the profile picture is easy (Image via Roblox)

You may click on the "More" option that appears when you select an emote to see who created it and other miscellaneous information.

Once you are content with the emote you selected, click on Next.

Position the camera (Image via Roblox)

You will now see the Position Camera page.

You can use the Zoom and Rotate bar to adjust the avatar's pose.

Once you are done, click on Next.

Confirm the look (Image via Roblox)

Finally, press the Save button to confirm the look, and you're done.

Customizing avatar versus editing avatar profile

Change hairstyle (Image via Roblox)

The Customize option is used to make alterations to the avatar. Users can change its clothes, accessories, hair, face, and more. It does not change the pose or the zoom levels. This is how and why customizing the avatar is different from editing the profile picture.

Poll : 0 votes