How to get the Paranormal Party Starter head accessory for free in Roblox?

Halloween is in the air, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the occasion with friends and other online members on Roblox. The online gaming platform has been giving away a few accessories to create a spooky environment for the festival.

Halloween is commonly known as the festival of the dead. In ancient times, Celts (Celtics) believed that the border between the living and the dead was blurred before the night of the New Year. So on the night of October 31, they celebrated Samhain and believed the ghosts of the dead had returned to earth.

This article focuses on the Paranormal Party Starter head accessory, now available for free to Roblox players. Users can easily collect the Paranormal Party Starter item from the Roblox avatar shop by clicking on the “Get Now” option. Read on for more details!

A dig into how to obtain a Paranormal Party Starter for free on Roblox

What is a Paranormal Party Starter, and how to obtain it?

Paranormal Party Starter is a hat accessory available in the avatar shop for free until November 2, 2022. The accessory is a white ghost wearing black wireless headphones, as shown in the image below. The ghost has a pair of spooky hollow eyes and a wicked smile carved on it to make the accessory look creepy.

Paranormal Party Starter item (Image via Roblox)

Users can easily obtain the Paranormal Party Starter from the avatar shop by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Roblox Studio and click the “Avatar Shop” option.

Step 2: Go to “View all Items” under “Category” on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Select “Recently Updated” on the drop-down menu beside the green-colored “Buy Robux” option on the right side of the screen.

Step 4: Scroll down and click on the “Roblox” option under “Creator” and the “Show” option under “Unavailable Items” on the left side of the screen.

Step 5: Then scroll up and the Paranormal Party Starter item will be displayed in the first row.

Step 6: Click on it and the item description will be available.

Step 7: Click on the “Get” option, highlighted in green on the right side of the screen, and a pop-up confirmation message will appear.

Step 8: Click the “Get Now” option on the pop-up message, and players will be able to obtain the item successfully.

Users can get the Halloween item by following the steps above and enjoy the earned accessory by spooking fellow gamers.

What does Paranormal Party Starter look like inside the game?

Before going on to find out what the Paranormal Party Starter does inside a game, let’s get to know how the developers have described it on the official site.

The item is described as follows:

“It’s got the perfect lo-fi hip-hop beats to levitate/haunt to. *Promo ends November 2, 2022*.”

Players are again recommended to use this accessory item before the deadline to have fun while gaming with friends and other online members. Once the item is obtained, users can use it, and the item looks incredible. It has two effects in one, meaning it has music notes and ghosts.

The music notes come out of the headphones and ghosts from the outfit. The effects move around on top of the avatar, releasing music notes and ghosts, giving it a spooky look.

Readers should try out this creepy yet fantastic accessory until it is free and have a blast on Roblox with their friends and online mates this Halloween.

Poll : 0 votes