What is Headless Horseman in Roblox and how to obtain it?

Roblox itself is a virtual world where players from all over the real world have fun, create, and gain many memorable experiences by living life as their favorite character. It is currently available on PC, Xbox One, and mobile devices.

In the wonderland of Roblox, players often change their avatars to make their characters look more stylish, cool, and attractive. The most awaited skin over the last nine years is the Headless Horseman.

Gamers wait for the spooky skin because it’s that time of the year, Halloween. For the last several years, Roblox has been releasing a skin called the Headless Horseman specifically in October.

The skin has been available for the entire month and has generally been taken down in early November over the past few years. This article further discusses what Headless Horseman is and how to obtain them.

Roblox Headless Horseman and ways to purchase them

Each year, the Roblox platform releases a cosmetic bundle in October. The bundle was first released in 2013. People love to wait for this new arrival of bundles as it is the most desirable skin in the game.

The bundle includes Halloween skins that become essential at the end of the year. Now that the concept of Headless Horseman is cleared, let’s get forward and analyze who Headless Horseman is, along with other elements attached to it.

The Headless Horseman is a mythical creature, which became famous through an urban tale called “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” The story is about a man that got killed in a war and unfortunately lost his head.

His ghost returned, headless, and is now searching for what he is missing. As a replacement for his head, he is often seen riding a horse with a jack-o-lantern on his other hand, also known as the Halloween Pumpkin.

Here's an image showcasing how scary and spooky the Headless Horseman looks:

A virtual image of Headless Horseman (Image via Roblox Corporation)

What’s included in the Headless Horseman skin bundle?

The headless Horseman skin bundle has everything going into gear for the haunting character. It is available with a full black outfit and an invisible head to offer the characters the illusion of being headless.

The character is complete with the famous spooky jack-o-lantern that it carries around as a replacement. Here’s a list of all the items included in the Headless Horseman bundle:

Headless Horseman’s head (Glowing jack-o-lantern)

Headless Horseman’s legs

Headless Horseman’s arms

Headless Horseman’s Torso

Headless Head

How to purchase the Headless Horseman?

Being a die-hard fan of Roblox, players must know that the features and characters in the game can only be purchased through an in-game currency called Robux.

This is how Headless Horseman can also be purchased from the Roblox store. The package is very expensive, costing 31,000 Robux.

One Robux is equivalent to $0.0125, so the total amount for 31,000 Robux would be almost $400. Robux can be earned in-game, however, it will take a lot of game time to collect that amount. Hardcore fans can get their hands on the Headless Horseman by keeping an eye out for its price, as the price has occasionally gone on sale in the past.

Did You Know?

It was on sale for 24,800 Robux, cutting the usual 31,000 Robux by 20% during the Memorial Day 2015 sale. It was again brought back on sale for 24,800 Robux during the Memorial Day 2016 sale. As the skin is being put on sale twice, it can be seen the love for this spooky, haunted, yet cool skin.

When did the Headless Horseman come out?

In the past nine years, it has been observed that the skin is released in October, alluding to the same for 2022. It could launch in the first week of October. Here’s a shortlist of locations and dates on which the skin was released in the previous years:

October 31, 2013 - November 3, 2013, on Avatar Shop

October 10, 2014 - October 30, 2014, on Avatar Shop

October 1, 2015 - November 3, 2015, on Avatar Shop

October 1, 2016 - October 31, 2016, on Avatar Shop

October 2, 2017 - October 31, 2017, on Avatar Shop

October 4, 2018 - November 6, 2018, on Avatar Shop

October 13, 2019 - November 4, 2019, on Avatar Shop.

October 3, 2020 - November 1, 2020, on Avatar Shop

October 1, 2021 - November 3, 2021, on Avatar Shop

The Headless Horseman Bundle will most likely appear this year as well. As there is a lot of time until the spooky month arrives, the makers have not released any information regarding this famous skin, but it is almost certain to appear in the avatar shop in October 2022 as well.

