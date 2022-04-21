Mad City codes in Roblox: Free skins and emote (April 2022)

In this Roblox game, players can become superheroes and save people from all kinds of dangers. Players can even take on the role of an evil supervillain looking to cause mayhem.

In Mad City, a chaotic Roblox game, players can choose to battle alongside good or evil forces, either ransacking the streets or defending the residents! Of course, regardless of whatever side they choose, they'll want to look beautiful, which is where this game comes in.

Here is a list of all the most recent codes, including various weapons and vehicle skins, so players can appear as impressive as possible, whether they are good or evil. Players will enjoy the game if they like Jailbreak.

Roblox Mad City codes don’t last forever, so keep checking the list and use them as soon as possible. Also, ensure the exact code is copied as the codes are case-specific and may not work if something is missing.

RealKreek - redeem the code to get KreekCraft vehicle skin

T4L3N - redeem the code to get Talon vehicle spoiler

TH1NKP1NK - redeem the code to get Pinky vehicle skin

BILLYBOUNCE - redeem the code to get Billy Bounce emote

D1$C0 - redeem the code to get Disco vehicle skin

B34M3R - redeem the code to get Sunbeam vehicle skin

M4DC1TY - redeem the code to get Black Hex AK47 skin

5K37CH - redeem the code to get Sk3tchYT vehicle skin

Napkin - redeem the code to get NapkinNate vehicle skin

W33K3NDHYP3 - redeem the code to get Monochrome vehicle skin

0MGC0D3 - redeem the code to get Green Dots vehicle skin

S34Z4N4 - redeem the code to get Purple Zebra vehicle skin

0N3Y34R - redeem the code to get Birthday Fireworks vehicle skin

STR33TL1N3 - redeem the code to get Streetline vehicle skin

Bandites - redeem the code to get Bandites vehicle skin

S34Z4N3 - redeem the code to get Plasma vehicle skin

B3M1N3 - redeem the code to get Hearts SPAS skin

S33Z4N2 - redeem the code to get Frosty vehicle skin

uNiQueEe BACON - redeem the code to get MyUsernamesThis vehicle skin

Ryguy - redeem the code to get Ryguy vehicle skin

KraoESP - redeem the code to get KraoESP vehicle skin

This is a record of previously available codes that have since been removed from Roblox Mad City, so if players want to see which codes have been deactivated, they can do so on the list below.

If players used these codes before they were deactivated (Expired), they have nothing to worry about as the rewards will never be lost.

100KCash – 100,000 Cash

datbrian – DatBrian vehicle skin

The following is a step-by-step method to redeem codes in Mad City:

Launch the game Roblox Mad City and wait for the home page to show up

Go to the in-game phone, found on the bottom right-hand side of the screen as a menu icon.

Select the Twitter icon.

Copy and paste any of the active Mad City codes listed above into the text space to claim the reward, then click the submit button.

Voila! enjoy the reward!

Here's a list of guns in Roblox Mad City (from Mad City Wiki) to make you the best superhero or villain that the city has ever seen

Seeker Gun - This weapon could only be obtained in the Murder game mode as the seeker until game modes were removed from the game. Currently only obtainable through private server commands.

Pistol-S - Police spawn with this weapon. This weapon is only found at the Police Base.

AdminGun - This weapon is obtainable in-game modes and private servers. How it can be obtained otherwise remains unknown.

Raygun - Obtained from red crates.

TEC-9

Deagle

Shotgun - Its shells are automatically reloaded one by one.

Frost Gun - Obtained by using the Crystal in the Jewelry Store. Currently only obtainable through private server commands.

Nerf Ray - This weapon is obtainable by redeeming the code attached to the real-life Nerf Plasma Ray.

Sheriff Deagle - This weapon could only be obtained in the Murder game mode as the sheriff until game modes were removed from the game. Currently only obtainable through private server commands.

AWP - Obtained with ownership of the Heavy Weapons game pass. When zooming, a scope appears.

UZI-S - Obtained from red crates.

Pistol

M4A1 - Obtained with ownership of the SWAT game pass.

Minigun - Obtained from red crates.

SCAR - Obtained with ownership of the SCAR game pass.

Death Ray - Obtained by using the Golden Key in Cluckdonalds.

Famas - Shoots 3 shots in a burst.

MP5

Taser - Immobilizes Criminals and Villains.

SPAS - Its shells are automatically reloaded one by one.

AK47

Sniper - When zooming, a scope appears.

