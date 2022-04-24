10 scariest Roblox games to check out in April 2022

Roblox has recently become massively popular. The horror games will not only leave players frightened but also let developers build themes that are unique and appealing.

Roblox is associated with quite a lot of games, and some of these games are capable of keeping slumber away. If you're having trouble finding scary games on Roblox, a list of the most horrifying games can help.

Best Roblox horror games for April

This list includes some games that we couldn't stop playing, owing to the brilliance and creativity that went into them; these Roblox games can also be played in multiplayer mode.

10) The Mirror

If players recall the 2008 horror film Mirrors, directed by Alexandre Aja, they have excellent taste in horror films. The Mirror, a single-player psychological horror game for Roblox, uses a similar formula: the player's character must turn out the lights and look into the mirror until strange things start to happen.

There are whispers, growls, and even the room's ambiance shifts to add to the horror. Fans must avoid this game if they like to sleep.

9) 3008

The 3008 by uglyburger0 is one of Roblox's best unknown horror games, thanks to its dark turns. Players must construct a base within a run-down IKEA and attempt to survive the night against hostile IKEA staff.

Before darkness falls, players must rapidly construct a foundation for themselves using the furniture in the store. When it gets dark, the enraged IKEA employees emerge and hunt down any player who hasn't tucked themselves away in their base.

To replenish health and energy, players must acquire food. When it's day again, players can get back to building again and move around freely while waiting for the night.

8) Slender Man’s Revenge REBORN

Slenderman is an internet monster who first appeared on a forum site in 2009 and is the inspiration for one of Roblox's scariest games, Slender Man's Revenge REBORN. The multiplayer Roblox game, created by Zoidberg656 and captainjet2c, provides an experience that fans of horror will love.

The main design choices in Slender Man's Revenge REBORN include blood, gore, jump scares, and disturbing moments. Players must explore, survive in the dark environment, and find secret pages to make progress in the game.

Using headphones will surely make the game more terrifying if that's something you'd like.

7) Piggy

Piggy is a fairly simple game where one person is chosen as the Piggy and must kill all of the other players before the timer runs out.

Don't let the cuteness of this game fool you; Piggy can be a scary character. Players must use various artifacts found along the journey to open the exit. They must also keep an eye out for traps, which increases the difficulty of the game.

6) The Mimic

This game is a cooperative first-person horror game that players can play with their pals. The game is a multiplayer game in which you play as an old high school student who returns to his old school to look for his classmates.

There are several species and mazes to be found. To stay alive, players must come up with the most effective plan. Moreover, there are multiple chapters in this book. And to open the map, players must locate specific critical things.

5) Dead Silence

The game, which is based on a film of the same name, gives players a doll that changes the game's entire dynamic. The game can be played with friends, and the player must solve their friend's murder case.

Dead Silence is one of the most unsettling thriller games out there, and fans can't seem to get enough of it. In Dead Silence, the goal is to unravel the mystery surrounding Mary Shaw.

4) The Scary Elevator

When it was first launched on Steam, Spooky's House of Jump Scares drew a lot of attention, thanks to its intriguing and seemingly endless collection of rooms and monsters. Scary Elevator, a Roblox game with a similar idea where the player is in an elevator and attempts to traverse a number of floors, builds on the concept.

The game has seen regular updates, and the makers are always adding new monsters for players to avoid. Each floor is its own adventure, and players can join in on the fun with their friends.

3) Project Lazarus: Zombies

Zombies and horror have been closely related since the dawn of time, and this association is the driving force behind the development of Project Lazarus: Zombies. Logitech101's Project Lazarus: Zombies is also largely influenced by Call of Duty's popular zombie mode.

Similar to Zombie Attack, the player here is a member of a group of survivors who must defend themselves against infinite waves of zombies in order to survive. By defeating zombies, they can gain points, which can then be used to purchase weapons.

As defeating waves of zombies requires a lot of teamwork, it is recommended the player doesn't neglect their teammates.

2) Geisha

Based on the Teke-Teke urban legend, Geisha is one of Roblox's most lethal horror games. It is packed with frightening encounters that will instill fear in the hearts of even the most ardent horror fans.

The player's family is nowhere to be found when they return to their childhood home. You will be continuously looking over your shoulder as you try to avoid the Geisha.

Eerie, ominous music will be playing in the background as the player goes about unraveling the mystery.

With a plethora of jump scares, puzzles, and the undesirable sensation of being followed and watched, this one will undoubtedly keep players awake at night.

1) Identity Fraud

Anyone can play Identity Fraud, and the main goal is to solve the problems you come across and get to the end of the maze. The fact that each level has different monsters out to get the player just makes things more interesting.

Each creature has a distinct method through which it can be defeated, and things can get so overwhelming that players might just give up. Furthermore, they will have to fight a boss as they progress through each level. This fast-paced game will keep everyone on their toes while also scaring them to the point of having nightmares.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh