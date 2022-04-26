Roblox Adopt Me! legendary pets list and free pets

Roblox Adopt Me! features a wide variety of pets, ranging from common cats to fabled unicorns. There are five rarity categories for pets: common, uncommon, rare, ultra-rare, and legendary.

To obtain a new pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, players must first purchase an egg from the Nursery. They can purchase three distinct sorts of eggs and one belonging to a random type, with the more expensive ones having a higher chance of offering a rare pet. Once players have obtained an egg, they must hatch it by fulfilling the requirement. Players only get to see what pet it is after the egg has hatched.

Roblox Adopt Me!: All legendary pets available, top 5 legendary pets, and how to get free pets

Legendary pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Legendary pets are animals in Roblox Adopt Me! that are extremely rare to find. They can most often be found in events organized by the developers. Players can buy them for a higher amount or obtain them through trades with other players. Below is a list of legendary pets in the game and how they can be obtained.

Albino Monkey - Can only be obtained from a Monkey Box

Arctic Reindeer - Released in the Christmas event

Axolotl - Can only be bought using Robux

Bat Dragon - Released in the Halloween event

Cerberus - Can only be bought using Robux

Cobra R - Can only be bought using Robux

Crow - Can only be obtained by hatching a Farm egg

Dancing Dragon - Can only be bought using Robux

Diamond Dragon - Can only be obtained by hatching a Diamond egg

Diamond Griffin - Can only be obtained by hatching a Diamond egg

Diamond Ladybug R - Can only be bought using Robux

Diamond Unicorn - Can only be obtained by hatching a Diamond egg

Dodo - Can only be obtained by hatching a Fossil egg

Dragon - Can only be obtained by hatching a Permanent egg

Evil Unicorn H - Released in the Halloween Roblox Adopt Me! event

Fallow Deer - Can only be obtained by hatching a Woodland egg

Frost Dragon - Can only be bought using Robux

Frost Fury - Released in the Christmas Roblox Adopt Me! event

Giant Gold Scarab - Can only be bought using Robux

Giraffe - Can only be obtained by hatching a Safari egg

Golden Dragon - Can only be obtained by hatching a Golden egg

Golden Griffin - Can only be obtained by hatching a Golden egg

Golden Ladybug - Can only be bought using Robux

Golden Penguin - Can only be bought using Robux

Golden Rat - Can only be obtained by hatching a limited Special egg

Golden Unicorn - Can only be obtained by hatching a Golden egg

Golden Walrus - Released in the Christmas Roblox Adopt Me! event

Goldhorn - Can only be obtained by hatching a Mythic egg

Griffin R - Can only be bought using Robux

Guardian Lion - Can only be bought using Robux

Halloween Golden Mummy Cat - Released in the Halloween event

Halloween White Ghost Dragon - Can only be bought using Robux

Hawk 8 - Can only be obtained by hatching a Woodland egg

Ice Golem - Released in the Christmas Roblox Adopt Me! event

Kangaroo - Can only be obtained by hatching an Aussie egg

King Bee R - Can only be bought using Robux

Kitsune - Can only be bought using Robux

Lavender Dragon - Can only be bought using Robux

Lunar Gold Tiger - Can only be obtained by hatching a limited Special egg

Mechapup - Can only be bought using Robux

Metal Ox - Can only be obtained by hatching a limited Special egg

Monkey King - Can only be obtained from a Monkey Box

Ninja Monkey - Can only be obtained from a Monkey Box

Octopus - Can only be obtained by hatching an Ocean egg

Owl - Can only be obtained by hatching a Farm egg

Parrot 2 - Can only be obtained by hatching a Jungle egg

Peacock - Can only be bought using Robux

Phoenix - Can only be obtained by hatching a Mythic egg

Queen Bee - Can only be bought using Robux

Robo Dog R - Can only be bought using Robux

Shadow Dragon - Can only be bought using Robux

Shark - Can only be obtained by hatching an Ocean egg

Skele-Rex - Released in the Halloween Roblox Adopt Me! event

Snow Owl - Released in the Christmas Roblox Adopt Me! event

T-Rex - Can only be obtained by hatching a Fossil egg

Turtle - Can only be obtained by hatching an Aussie egg

Unicorn - Can only be obtained by hatching a Cracked egg

Top 5 legendary Pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

5) Evil Unicorn

The wicked unicorn was one of four pets launched during the Halloween 2019 event and is no longer available for purchase. However, it can be obtained through trades.

It has the same appearance as other unicorns, except its body is midnight black with red highlights on its eyes, mane, and horn. The wicked unicorn was the unicorn's second recolor, coming after the Diamond and Golden editions.

4) Golden Dragon

The Golden Dragon was launched in March 2020 as part of a legendary bundle that also included the Golden Gryphon and Golden Unicorn. The Golden Dragon has a metallic, golden body with icy blue highlights on its tummy and horns.

Its colors change according to the time of day, which is an added advantage. To depict the change in light, the blue accent fades to black, and the dragon loses its metallic sheen at night. The Golden Dragon is difficult to obtain, with only a 33.3 percent chance of being produced from a Golden egg.

3) Bat Dragon

The Bat Dragon was an exclusive pet launched during the 2019 Adopt Me! Halloween event, along with the Wicked Unicorn. It is currently unavailable for purchase and can only be obtained through trades.

The Bat Dragon has a dragon body with bat wings and a bat face. Its head is adorned with little orange horns, and it has a crimson button nose. It's also one of the few pets with unique abilities. Twirl Around and Triple Flip are two moves that it can learn.

2) Frost Fury

Frost Fury is a limited-edition dragon that could be purchased for 800 Robux during the 2020 Winter Holiday event. Frost Fury can only be obtained by trading with other players who already have it.

The creature looks like a wingless dragon from Chinese folklore. It has blue horns and spikes running down its back.

1) Monkey King

The Monkey King is the rarest legendary pet in Adopt Me! and is now impossible to obtain. Players could purchase Monkey Boxes during the 2020 Monkey Fairground event in the hopes of receiving the items needed to create special edition monkey characters.

To transform a monkey into a Monkey King, players needed three staff materials, each of which had a 5% chance of being in a Monkey box. The Monkey King wears gold and crimson armor and is yellow and tan in color.

How to get free pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Starter egg: At the start of the game, everyone receives a free egg that transforms into a dog or a cat.

Daily rewards: If players log in every day, they can earn stars that can be redeemed for a variety of prizes, such as free pets and eggs.

Bucks: Adopt Me! players can earn a $20 payment every 15 minutes or so, which can be spent buying eggs. Money trees, accomplishing objectives, and the daily login incentives are all methods to earn bucks.

