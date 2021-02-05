Roblox is a massively popular gaming platform that allows players around the world to enjoy a wide variety of games. Roblox doesn't just allow players to play, but it also allows players to create and publish games for other Roblox players to indulge in.

Roblox has an in-game currency named Robux, which players can use to buy skins and accessories for their avatar. A steady way to get Robux is to sign up for the Roblox Premium Membership.

Players need to subscribe and then renew their Roblox Premium Membership to ensure a steady flow of Robux into their account. Players who want to opt for Roblox Premium can take their pick from the three plans given below:

$4.99 per month: Players will get 450 Robux per month.

$9.99 per month: Players will get 1000 Robux per month.

$19.99 per month: Players will get 2200 Robux per month.

Once players buy any of the options given above, their account will be credited with the designated amount of Robux.

By choosing Roblox Premium, players can get 10% more while purchasing Robux. Players can also trade with other players online.

How to get Roblox Premium Subscription: Step-by-step guide

For subscribing, players need to follow these steps:

Players need to log in to his/her Roblox account Head over to this link. Choose one of the three options given above and click ‘Buy Now!’ Players will be directed to the payment gateway. Use a credit card to make the purchase.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious, several new players often look for help regarding this.

