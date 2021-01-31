Roblox is an online platform which allows players around the world to enjoy a variety of games. It also encourages creativity in players by letting them create and publish new games on the platform.

Since Roblox offers multiplayer games, players can invite their friends or socialise with other players online. Players can add friends on Roblox and then go for adventures together.

How to accept friend request in Roblox: Step-by-step guide

Players can either send a friend request or accept one. Players can accept a friend request in two different ways. The two simple ways are listed below:

Normal Method

If the players are not engaged in a game, they can send a friend request separately after logging in on Roblox. They need to follow the steps given below:

1. Players need to click on the three bars at the top-left corner on the screen.

2. Go to the "Friends" option.

3. Search for fellow players.

4. If the player sent them a friend request already, they can choose "Accept Request."

Using Game Menu

If a player is already inside the game, he/she can also accept the friend request. All they need to do is follow the steps below:

1. Players need to head to the game menu by clicking the three bars on the top left corner. If they are playing on a computer, they can also use the esc button on the keyboard.

2. Click on the "Players" option.

3. Players will find a list of players. Select "Accept Request," which will appear next to the player’s username.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious, several new players often search for these tips and tricks.

