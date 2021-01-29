Roblox is an online gaming platform with a vast collection of games. These titles are famous for their cartoonish Lego-inspired characters.

Roblox not only allows players worldwide to enjoy games but also gives them a chance to create and publish their own titles. Users can also install this app on mobile devices like Androids, iPhones, etc.

Usernames are an integral part of a user’s identity, and Roblox has seen many quirky monikers so far. If players are not satisfied with their current usernames, they can easily change them. They just need to ensure they have 1000 Robux in their accounts.

Also read: 5 best Roblox shooting games

How to change usernames in Roblox: Detailed guide for beginners

Image via Pinterest

Players need to follow these steps given if they want to change their usernames in Roblox:

Players need to first log into their Roblox accounts. They will then need to click on the Gear button at the top right corner of the screen. If users are using the Roblox app, they will have to click on the three dots instead. Players will then have to click ‘‘Settings.’’ The ‘‘Account Info’’ section will open. Gamers will see an edit icon next to their username at the top of the page. They can set a name according to their preference. After setting the name, players will have to reconfirm their passwords. After that, they need to pay 1000 Robux (in-game money) to change their name (players can also buy Robux f they do not have sufficient funds)

Note: Those who don’t have their email accounts linked to Roblox will get a pop-up message asking them to do the same. Players need to then click ‘‘Add Email’’ and then follow the instructions on the screen.

Also read: 5 best Roblox games with controller support