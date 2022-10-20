How to get Black Adam Hawkman Helmet for free in Roblox

The Black Adam Experience is a sponsored event that began in Roblox on October 13, 2022. It is sponsored by American entertainment and film studio Warner Bros. to promote their upcoming movie, Black Adam, which will be released on October 21, 2022.

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, plays the titular role in the movie. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, it revolves around ancient Kahndaq where Teth Adam was granted the powers of the gods. He used his powers for vengeance and was later imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. About 5,000 years later, the iconic anti-hero has become a legend.

Likewise, Black Adam has appeared on Roblox and this is how the event is described on the official Roblox site:

"Black Adam has appeared on Roblox and there is nothing on this planet that can stop him. Join the Black Adam experience to test your knowledge in the trivia hall, unlock 5 exclusive avatar items, and create a path of destruction. See Black Adam in theaters October 21st!"

While there are a few prizes in the Roblox event, this article focuses on the Black Adam Hawkman Helmet and how to get it free of cost. The process is simple, users simply have to find all the lighting bolts hidden around the map.

A guide to obtain the free-of-cost Black Adam Hawkman Helmet in Roblox

The Black Adam Hawkman Helmet is a hat that comes under "Accessory" in the Roblox shop. It was updated on October 18, 2022, and has a butter-ish yellow color and a very creepy look. The nose of the helmet is molded like a bird’s beak and it also has wings on the side of its eyes, which are carved in such a spooky style that the avatar will have a furious look upon wearing it.

Black Adam Hawkman Helmet (Image via YouTube)

The Black Adam Hawkman Helmet can be easily earned by finding eight lightning bolts. Players can also find the bolt counter on the left side of the screen as shown below:

Lightning bolt counter in Roblox Black Adam Experience event (Image via YouTube)

The bolts have been spread all over the map and can be anywhere in the experience. However, players can check out the locations if they are having difficulty finding them. Here are the places where they can be easily found:

Outside the City Hall building:

In the fountain, which is right behind the spawn point.

On the right path of the fountain.

On the left-hand side of the City Hall building.

On the right side of the City Hall building.

Inside the City Hall building:

In the front-right corner of the City Hall building.

In the middle of the large table.

On top of the right-hand side bookshelf.

On top of the left-hand side display cases.

Once all eight lightning bolts have been collected, a pop-up message will appear in the middle of the screen saying “REWARD UNLOCKED – Hawkman Helmet” as shown in the cover image.

Other prizes in Roblox Black Adam Experience and how to obtain them

There are other prizes as well that can be earned in this Roblox event, including:

Black Adam Bolt: Black Adam Bolt is a dark yellow colored lightning bolt, outlined in black. Players automatically earn it as soon as they join the event.

Black Adam Dr. Fate Helmet: This is also a butter-ish yellow helmet that has spaces around the eyes for seeing and nose for breathing. To earn this helmet, users will have to enter the Trivia Hall and answer 12 Black Adam-themed questions correctly. They can find all the questions and answers to the Trivia below:

i) Who is trying to stop Black Adam?

Justice Society (Right Answer)

Justice League

ii) How long was Black Adam imprisoned?

1,000 years

5,000 years (Right Answer)

iii) When was the Justice Society formed?

During World War II (Right Answer)

During the American Civil War

iv) Why was Black Adam imprisoned?

He accidentally killed an innocent

He used his power for vengeance (Right Answer)

v) Name the character

Cyclone (Right Answer)

Atom Smasher

vi) What is Hawkman’s true identity?

Carter Hall (Right Answer)

Carter Byron

vii) What is Black Adam’s true identity?

Bruce Wayne

Teth-Adam (Right Answer)

viii) How did Cyclone get her powers?

She was caught in a magic cyclone

She was experimented on by evil scientists (Right Answer)

ix) Dr. Fate was a founding member of the Justice Society.

True (Right Answer)

False

x) Dr. Fate says his powers are:

A blessing

A curse (Right Answer)

xi) What is Adam Smasher’s ability?

He can fly

He can change his molecular structure (Right Answer)

xii) Black Adam is also known as:

Mighty Adam (Right Answer)

Prince Adam

After answering all the above questions correctly, players will acquire the Dr. Fate Helmet item.

Black Adam Shirt: This black colored t-shirt has “BLACK ADAM” printed on it with a bolt. It can be obtained after talking with Black Adam NPC, who is located in front of the City Hall building. After speaking with him, players will be teleported to the Black Adam Destruction Minigame. To win it, they will have to reach 100% Destruction.

Black Adam Hawkman Wings: Black Adam Hawkman Wings are partially yellow-colored with some dark red at the end. To obtain it, players will have to acquire the other items earlier.

After obtaining all four collectibles, players will have to unlock a secret door. To unlock it, they will require three others who have obtained all four other items. All four will have to step on the lightning pads located inside the building and the secret door will open, revealing the Hawkman Wings.

These are all the prizes in the Roblox Black Adam Experience event, and players can collect all of them with the tricks given along with the description and have fun with their friends and other online members.

