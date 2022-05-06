How to get the Teddy Bear in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most popular titles on Roblox and also has a leading position amongst the best horror games. The horror survival game was created by Nikilis in 2014.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 unravels many mysteries as the player goes ahead in the game. The multiplayer horror game is played with up to 12 players.

Roblox Murder Mystery 2 contains a number of features and mechanics like Crates, Crafting, Emotes, and many more. The article focuses on a particular Emote named Teddy Bear and lists some ways to get it.

Ways to obtain Teddy Bear in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 and more about it

Ways to obtain Teddy Bear in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 and more about it

Teddy Bear is an Emote in Roblox Murder Mystery 2. Teddy bear is one of the most common emotes used in the game. When selected in the player's hot bar, the teddy bear will hug them.

The cute little teddy bear can be purchased for 600 coins (in-game currency) from the avatar shop. The toy looks like any other ordinary stuffed teddy bear. It has a brown body with a beige muzzle, belly, and paws.

Teddy Bear’s model is derived from the Roblox gear “Teddy Bloxpin.” Teddy Bloxpin can be purchased for 100 Robux (in-game currency) from the Roblox catalog.

This adorable teddy bear has a cute description:

“He wuvs you!”

Players can hide their weapons in the teddy bear with knives that are short, such as ghosts or splitters. There’s a glitch in the game that is yet to be fixed. The glitch allows players to walk through walls by spamming this emote (Teddy Bear).

What is Emote?

Emotes are features of the game, they come under the cosmetics category and are made to entertain players. Emotes don’t provide any special capabilities to users in Murder Mystery 2. These emotes can be bought from the avatar shop or through Holiday Events, such as Halloween Events or Christmas Events.

List of Emotes in Murder Mystery 2

There are multiple Emotes in the game. Here’s a list of other emotes, their abilities, and ways to obtain them:

Zen - The character mediates while moving up and down, it can be bought for 800 Diamonds (in-game currency) from the avatar shop.

- The character mediates while moving up and down, it can be bought for 800 Diamonds (in-game currency) from the avatar shop. Floss - The Character starts flossing, it can be bought in 750 Diamonds from the avatar shop.

- The Character starts flossing, it can be bought in 750 Diamonds from the avatar shop. Spray Paint - Can be found in the inventory by clicking on the left button where players can use it. They can use spray paint to make graffiti on walls, which can be bought in 750 Diamonds from the avatar shop.

- Can be found in the inventory by clicking on the left button where players can use it. They can use spray paint to make graffiti on walls, which can be bought in 750 Diamonds from the avatar shop. GG Sign - “Good Game” sign can be found in the inventory by clicking on the left button that can be used. It can be bought for 100 Diamonds from the avatar shop.

- “Good Game” sign can be found in the inventory by clicking on the left button that can be used. It can be bought for 100 Diamonds from the avatar shop. Ninja Rest - The character will stand on one arm, and move back and forth, it can be purchased for 2,600 Coins (in-game currency) from the avatar shop.

- The character will stand on one arm, and move back and forth, it can be purchased for 2,600 Coins (in-game currency) from the avatar shop. Prank Bomb - Infinite prank bombs can be found in the inventory by clicking the left button to use them. After a few seconds, the bomb explodes with confetti. It can be purchased for 4,800 coins from the avatar shop.

- Infinite prank bombs can be found in the inventory by clicking the left button to use them. After a few seconds, the bomb explodes with confetti. It can be purchased for 4,800 coins from the avatar shop. Firefly Jar - Firefly jars can be found in the inventory, and by clicking left, players can use them. It can be purchased for 1,600 coins from the avatar shop.

- Firefly jars can be found in the inventory, and by clicking left, players can use them. It can be purchased for 1,600 coins from the avatar shop. Sit - The character will be in a sitting position with their legs splayed out, and their heads will move from one side to another. It can be purchased for 800 coins from the avatar shop.

- The character will be in a sitting position with their legs splayed out, and their heads will move from one side to another. It can be purchased for 800 coins from the avatar shop. Chocolate Milk - Players can have a cup of chocolate milk in the inventory, and by clicking on the left button, they can use it. It can be bought for 400 Coins from the avatar shop.

- Players can have a cup of chocolate milk in the inventory, and by clicking on the left button, they can use it. It can be bought for 400 Coins from the avatar shop. Pizza - Players can have as many pizza slices as they wish from the inventory, left click to use it. Pizza can be purchased for 400 coins.

- Players can have as many pizza slices as they wish from the inventory, left click to use it. Pizza can be purchased for 400 coins. Ice Cream - Players can get a cone of ice cream from the inventory by clicking on the left button. Ice cream can be bought for 400 coins

- Players can get a cone of ice cream from the inventory by clicking on the left button. Ice cream can be bought for 400 coins Teddy Bear - Known to be the protagonist, which goes through a wall glitch. It can also be used by clicking the left button. Teddy bears can be purchased for 600 coins from the avatar shop.

- Known to be the protagonist, which goes through a wall glitch. It can also be used by clicking the left button. Teddy bears can be purchased for 600 coins from the avatar shop. Dab - The character does a Dab. It can be purchased for 2,800 coins from the avatar shop.

- The character does a Dab. It can be purchased for 2,800 coins from the avatar shop. Headless - The character’s head can be taken off and placed back by it, this spooky emote can be bought from the Halloween Event 2018. It can no longer be bought only traded from the player who already own it.

- The character’s head can be taken off and placed back by it, this spooky emote can be bought from the Halloween Event 2018. It can no longer be bought only traded from the player who already own it. Zombie Friend - The zombie moves around by clicking left and also a zombie roar. It can be bought from the Halloween Event 2019.

- The zombie moves around by clicking left and also a zombie roar. It can be bought from the Halloween Event 2019. Zombie - The character starts to look like a zombie. It can be purchased from the 2018 Halloween event.

- The character starts to look like a zombie. It can be purchased from the 2018 Halloween event. Treat Bucket - the bucket moves towards the character’s mouth and makes a mon sound by clicking left it can be used. It can be bought from the Halloween event 2019.

- the bucket moves towards the character’s mouth and makes a mon sound by clicking left it can be used. It can be bought from the Halloween event 2019. Toy Candy - It is the same as the Candy Currency in the Halloween events. This can be bought from the Halloween Event 2019.

- It is the same as the Candy Currency in the Halloween events. This can be bought from the Halloween Event 2019. Toy Token - It is the same as the snow token currency during the Christmas events. It can be obtained from the 2019 Christmas event.

- It is the same as the snow token currency during the Christmas events. It can be obtained from the 2019 Christmas event. Snowbal l - It is a throw-able snowball used by right-clicking the button. It can be obtained by Christmas event 2020.

l - It is a throw-able snowball used by right-clicking the button. It can be obtained by Christmas event 2020. Key Toy - Changes its color, every time a player equips/unequips it. It can be obtained by Halloween Part 2 of the Haunted House Event.

- Changes its color, every time a player equips/unequips it. It can be obtained by Halloween Part 2 of the Haunted House Event. Toy Candy 2 - Same candy currency during every single Halloween event. It can be used left clicking. It can be obtained from Halloween 2020.

