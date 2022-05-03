How to get Rainbow Knife in Roblox Murder Mystery 2

Roblox game developers have created many horror survival titles for players who love playing this genre. Among these offerings, Roblox Murder Mystery 2 is one of the most played and loved on the platform.

It was created in 2014 by Nikilis, where users have to survive and hide from the murderer and find out who is the real murderer among others playing.

This game is played by millions on the platform. It is multiplayer and can be played by up to 12 gamers connected to a single server. Murder Mystery 2 is not only about survival, but its weapons also play a significant role.

This horror game has many weapons, including different sorts of knives and guns. This article focuses on a specific type of knife called Rainbow Knife in Murder Mystery 2.

The Rainbow Knife comes under the rare category and can be obtained by trading as well as unboxing from Knife Box 1.

Rainbow Knife in Roblox Murder Mystery 2 and ways to obtain it

As already mentioned, the Rainbow Knife comes under the rare weapons category in Murder Mystery 2. The blade of this knife has rainbow colors (VIBGYOR) on it, and its finger guard is silver in color and has a black handle.

The blade's tip has a violet-ish pink color and ends with a red color. The knife looks beautiful because of its rainbow color. Also, the Rainbow Knife has a partner gun of the same name, i.e., Rainbow Gun.

The Rainbow Knife can be obtained by trading as well as unboxing it from Knife Box 1. For players who are not aware of Knife Box 1, it is a weapon crate purchased from the in-game shop for 1000 coins (in-game currency), 100 diamonds (in-game currency), and using a Mystery Key.

Knife Box 1 has other different knives in various categories as well, like Bluesteel (uncommon), Whiteout (common), and Splatter (common).

Edited by Ravi Iyer