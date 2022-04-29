5 scariest Roblox games like Dead Space

Roblox has quickly become one of the best community-rich platforms. Allowing users to create games, it has various titles that dive into all sorts of genres, including roleplaying, kid games, cooking games, horror games, and more.

Gamers of age enjoy the horror genre the most. They love playing survival games, encountering creepy creatures, solving the mystery behind haunted places, and more spookiness.

A popular title, Dead Space, is also a horror survival offering loved by users. It is a third-person game developed by EA Redwood Shores for the PlayStation 3, Windows, and Xbox 360.

The title was released in 2008, where players take on the role of an engineer named Isaac Clare, who battles the polymorphic undead species called the “Necromorphs” on board a stricken interstellar mining ship named the USG Ishimura.

This horror survival game is terrifying as the title is taken from the “dead space” field generated by the Markers and the gratuitous amount of death in space.

Like the Dead Space franchise, Roblox also has many horror survival games that share the same spookiness.

Five great Roblox alternatives just as scary as Dead Space

5) Finders Keepers

Created by ojbaby in 2018, it is a horror game on Roblox where players are investigators of the paranormal world. The game is about completing tasks while investigating strange events at a family house and finding out how the family disappeared by solving clues.

These clues are hidden in the form of various hidden dark rooms and the pursuit of disks that players must gather. Users must be aware and careful as the disks contain a demonic entity that will hunt them down.

With several jump scares and scary sound effects, Finders Keepers is a spooky horror survival mystery game.

4) The Maze

Maze was created on Roblox by HyperSlica in 2017. It is a relatively open game where users must explore a patchwork of tunnels.

Here’s a fair warning to readers about this scary game, as they might feel claustrophobic while playing. Just as the name suggests, players will be locked in an underground maze where they must find a way out.

To help them, gamers are provided with a low battery flashlight and a camera. Up to 12 players can play the multiplayer horror game on a single server. If they are scared of traversing alone, they can take their friends along for company.

The underground tunnel is littered with skeletons, random rocks, and batteries. The way out is quite complex. There are four Escape Zones, which can be accessed from the Outer Ring. However, only one of these 4 Escape Zones will be opened at night, and the opening pattern is entirely random.

The game aims to try and avoid these entities as much as possible and escape this maze. The odds of getting out of this complex maze are very low, as it is enormous and has different sections that gamers can access with an ax or stone.

As scary as it sounds, the title is worth checking out.

3) The Mirror

The biggest fear of any horror genre is the mirrors involved and the scary possibilities of seeing something unusual on them. The Mirror is a single-player psychological horror game created by Egroce.

Designed to simulate a strange face in the mirror illusion, players are set in an experimental chamber where they are ordered to dim the lights and stare closely at the mirror for a long time. The game is spooky enough as the users can’t predict when something might be visible in the mirror.

Staring at oneself in the mirror for too long in the dark yields terrifying results. The description of the game says:

“The mirror is normal, it is your mind that becomes distorted.”

The statement itself is terrifying enough. Played by millions of gamers, the title was created in 2019. It is supposed to be played alone, making it spookier, but it would be an amazing experience.

2) The Haunted Imperial Hotel

An abandoned hotel, asylum, house, or school is the most common yet scariest place where a horrific incident occurs. This game was created by @bobulator in 2009, featuring an abandoned hotel that was closed down because of multiple deaths caused by a collapse. The Imperial Hotel Game is a horror that gives intense, mysterious vibes.

Based on exploration mechanics combined with horror, this Roblox game lets users explore a haunted hotel filled with unexplained mysteries. They are investors, and as one, they must navigate through the building while dodging enemies and clearing traps.

This scary Roblox title has several horrors and jump scares that players will love.

Also, the haunted hotel collapsed entirely after the mishap in 2009, and it is sinking deeper into the ground. This makes some people think that below the hotel is the entrance to hell, and what if it is true?

To find the answers to all the unanswered mysteries, gamers must check out this scary yet fantastic game.

1) Alone In A Dark House

Another exploration-based horror game, Alone In A Dark House, was created by DarkHouseRBLX (formally known asiTamago). This Roblox game is said to be violent and scary, with splashes of blood throughout the place.

It takes place in August 1996, where players are private investigators who travel to a small town. The investigator’s focus is a brutal vehicle murder, and the journey will take them to a big house containing many secrets.

While the investigator thinks that the place is decent enough to contain regular furniture, secret passageways filled with dark secrets await them. Users must solve various puzzles and, ultimately, the bigger mystery itself. The game is worth checking out for the lovers of horror games.

And here’s a reminder: they are not alone in that house! Good luck!

