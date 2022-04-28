5 underrated Roblox games that you should check out

Roblox as a gaming platform offers a huge number of games that players actively engage in. However, not a lot of games gain as much popularity as they should. Social media, recommendations, and invitations play a crucial role in deciding whether a game does well on this gaming platform or not. Often, games that rate high on player immersion go unnoticed and are swept aside.

Mainstream games often result in better games, better user experience, being pushed aside, going unnoticed, or not receiving the deserving recognition. As they say, it is definitely about the hype.

This article will go through 5 underrated Roblox games that are underappreciated, despite being fun, engaging, and rewarding.

5 Roblox games that are heavily underappreciated

1) Robber

Robber by Rolve Community (image via Roblox)

Developed by Rolve Community, Robber is a first-person shooter game (FPS) that was released in 2017. It has not received the right amount of appreciation for its plot, weapons, and graphics.

The game has two classes: Robbers and Guards. Players can be either. The roles are self explanatory, the guards are expected to guard the place whereas the robbers are expected to rob it.

The objective for robbers is marked at the start of the game and can be either to steal the ruby, the emerald or hack into one of the computers. The guards are expected to defend the area and prevent robbers from fulfilling their objective.

There is also a wide weapon range available within the game, such as:

Assault rifle Sub-machine guns Shotguns Pistols Melee Weapons

2) Copyrighted Artists

Copyrighted Artists in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Created by Rawblocky, this 2D drawing game has been underswept for reasons unknown. This fun game has players twisted into a fun engagement of not guessing what the drawing is but which drawing is the original. Players are given random, weird, and obscure prompts which they have to draw to the best of their abilities.

The drawings are displayed to the players and they have to guess which drawing was made by the original creator and which one is the copy. The easiest way to ace this is by making drawings as clearly human as possible.

Players can earn points by doing various things like, guessing the original drawing, which will fetch them 1,000 points as well as 500 points for every player that guesses their copy. The amount of points that can be earned is doubled after Round 1. After a few rounds, the scores of all players are added and a scoresheet is displayed.

3) Outlaster

Outlaster (Image via Roblox)

Outlaster, developed and created by Peak Precision Studios, was released in October 2020. This game is based on the gameshow Survival. One gets to compete and play the obstacle courses in the game, but in the end only one player survives. It is the ultimate game of power and safety.

The game begins with 2-3 captains being selected, on the vote of the majority who then choose their teammates. The same teams compete against each other and whichever team wins, is safe. The losing team goes straight to elimination.

Everyone votes on who should be eliminated from the team. So on and so forth until the teams combine and everyone competes individually. In the end, the jury decides upon the winner.

The game was titled in this manner, to signify that the final player remaining outlasted all the competition in the end.

4) Timber!

Timber is available in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Timber lives by its name and revolves around trees. More specifically, the player needs to chop trees. The more one chops, the more money they make.

Developed by Tblox Studios, this game has players chopping down trees to make logs which they exchange for coins, expand their land, hire workers and more. Regular workers in this game chop trees, farmers turn trees gold, and fishermen give boosts and money. Players can unlock these by expanding their land.

There are many features in the game, such as rebirthing, which eventually unlocks new biomes and new trees. There are passes in this game such as rainbow trees. Players can try to compete and climb higher on leaderboards as well.

5) Incognito

Incognito is available in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

This fast-paced action game is great for beginners and is inspired by Gmod Guess Who. The plot of this game is very simple. There are two teams: Cops and Prisoners, with a jailbreak involved.

Prisoners have escaped and now have to go undercover to not get caught by the cops tailing behind them. One has to take the appearance of a normal citizen and act like them to not get their cover blown.

This game offers players different game modes and seven different maps. Some modes are:

1) Classic: Available on any public map, this game mode with cops and prisoners is pretty basic. Cops win by killing the prisoners and the prisoners win by surving.

2) Free for all: Any public map is available for this game and this involves everyone being a double agent and having a knife. The winner is the last person alive.

3) Infection: This game mode has only one cop to start with and every prisoner that he stabs, instantly changes to the cop team. The winner is the last prisoner alive or when the cops win.

The game also includes a Jail Tag mode, as well as a Heist mode, which are complex but thrilling.

One might have played a few of these games and would not consider it underrated, but sadly, they have gone unnoticed by a lot of members of the community so far.

