Roblox Timber! Codes (August 2021)

Roblox Timber! is a game where players chop down trees and exchange logs for coins.

This is one of the various simulator games found on the Roblox platform. Players have said this is one of the more relaxing and enjoyable simulator games Roblox has to offer.

The game is constantly being updated and has a handful of promotional codes that can be redeemed. These codes are there to help players, old and new, reach their goals in the game.

Codes for Roblox Timber! (August 2021)

A featured image for Timber! (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The following codes are all currently active for Roblox Timber! as of August 2021. They provide in-game cash for players to upgrade their equipment and logs that can be turned into coins.

70KLIKES: Redeem this code for 2.5K Cash

Redeem this code for 2.5K Cash BUSYBEES: Redeem this code for Cash

Redeem this code for Cash SANDY: Redeem this code for 3K Cash

Redeem this code for 3K Cash SUMMERFUN: Redeem this code for 2K Cash

Redeem this code for 2K Cash L0TS0FL0GS: Redeem this code for 2K Logs

Redeem this code for 2K Logs T1MB3R: Redeem this code for 5K Cash

There are also a handful of Roblox Timber! codes that have expired. These codes could return to the active list someday, so be on the lookout for if that ever happens. The expired codes are:

RUINS: Redeem this code for Cash

Redeem this code for Cash REBIRTHTOKENS: Redeem this code for a Reward

Redeem this code for a Reward ICEMOUNTAIN: Redeem this code for 3K Cash

Redeem this code for 3K Cash 1MVISITS: Redeem this code for 4K Cash

Redeem this code for 4K Cash PIRATEISLE: Redeem this code for 6K Cash

Redeem this code for 6K Cash VOLCANIC: Redeem this code for 12.5K Cash

Once you've decided you want to redeem these Roblox Timber! codes, just load into the game. The process is similar to that of other Roblox games.

Find the Twitter logo on the bottom left side of the Roblox Timber! screen. This will be next to the total amount of cash the player has. A new window will appear after clicking on the logo.

A text box will be present in that window. Players can copy and paste the codes there. Keep in mind that the codes are case sensitive and must be entered exactly as they appear on the list.

Once players have entered the code into the text box, they can press the confirm button and will be informed if it is a working code or not. If it is, the respective Roblox Timber! reward will be added to their account.

