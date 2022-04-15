5 best Roblox games for beginners 

Roblox is a gaming platform that allows users to play a variety of games online. It allows players to create and publish their own games, which can be played by anyone in the world. As a result, Roblox has thousands of games that can be played by any number of people.

Roblox has over 55 million active users every day. Beginner games, action games, science fiction games, and more types of games are available for players to try out. In this article, we'll look at five of the greatest Roblox games for beginners.

Top 5 Roblox games like Polybattle and Strucid that beginners should try out

5) Polybattle

This is a Roblox first-person shooter game in which two teams compete for the game's victory. The winter map in the game is enjoyable to explore. Polybattle stands apart from other games thanks to its stunning graphics and interesting maps. Players can navigate throughout the map using a variety of vehicles, just like in Fortnite.

Tickets are awarded to a player who kills an opponent. The team with the most tickets is the winner. Players can play this game with their friends to get a new viewpoint on the battle royale mode.

4) Tropical Tycoon Resort

Players construct their own tropical island in this game. They can then develop the island with a resort, hotel, villa, park, and so on. Players can bring their pals to the island and have a good time exploring it. They can also unlock cars and drive around the island, exploring different locations.

This is an excellent game for beginners because it has a restricted number of features that make the game quite simple and enjoyable to play.

3) Strucid

The game incorporates both building and survival features. Over 405 million people have played the game. People can build various constructions while fighting with friends and random players in this shooting game.

Players can also use codes to obtain immediate benefits. Roblox players can use Strucid codes to get extra money for the game's prize boxes, known as cases. As a result, having more money increases the chances of acquiring rarer items.

2) Theme Park Tycoon 2

Players can create their own theme park in the game. They can include a variety of rides in their parks and demonstrate their creativity by constructing an intriguing roller coaster and various other attractions to garner more visitors.

This game can be played alone or with upto five friends. Because it is an open-world game, players can decorate the park and wander around. It's ideal for newcomers who wish to try something different.

1) Island Royale

In Island Royale, players are dropped on a dangerous island and must fight for their lives. Players can play this game with or without their pals. Island Royale is one of the top battle royale games due to its outstanding graphics and smooth gameplay.

Players can relive the island's glorious days in several modes. There can be up to 200 players in a single match. The goal of the game is to collect weapons and resources while fighting other players in order to win and be the last person standing.

