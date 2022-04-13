Top 5 Roblox games like Fortnite in 2022 

The battle royale mode in Fortnite is one of the game's most well-known features. In battle royale games in Roblox, 100 players are dropped on an island who compete to be the last one standing. Roblox has a number of battle royale games, similar to Fortnite.

Roblox games are very popular, and players enjoy them because of the game's amusing Lego-inspired characters. Both content creators and casual gamers are fans of these. This article, will go over the top 5 Roblox battle royale games that are similar to Fortnite.

5 Best Roblox Games like Fortnite

5) Poly Battle

This is a Roblox first-person shooter game in which two teams compete against each other to win the game. The game's winter map is fun to explore. Amazing graphics and unique maps make Poly Battle different from other games.

The game, like Fortnite, has a variety of vehicles that players can use to travel around the map. When a player kills an adversary, they receive a ticket. The winning team is the one with the most tickets. Players can play this game with their friends and get a different perspective on battle royale mode.

4) Strucid

The game, just like Fortnite, contains building mechanics as well as survival components. The Roblox game has received over 405 million views. Players who enjoy the game will be happy to learn that Chapter 2 is on the way.

While fighting together with friends and random players in this shooting game, players can create different structures, similar to Fortnite. Players can also utilize codes to get quick benefits. Strucid codes can grant players extra cash for the game's loot boxes that are known as cases. The rarity of the cosmetics inside these cases varies. Thus, having more cash gives players a better chance of getting rarer goods.

3) Prison Royale

Prison Royale, like every other battle royale game, has a single goal, which is to be the sole survivor in the lobby. This battle royale can accommodate up to 100 players and is one of Roblox's most popular games in the genre. The primary objective is to gather riches and stay alive against other players.

It's a very entertaining battle royale in which players must escape from prison with enough riches to make it wealthy. If you enjoy these types of games and are seeking a new option with some differences, Prison Royale will keep you engrossed for hours as you navigate a large and complex prison with a plethora of surprises in each chamber.

2) Island Royale

In Island Royale, players land on a treacherous island and struggle for survival. Players can choose to play this game with their friends or alone. Due to its fantastic graphics and smooth gameplay, Island Royale is one of the best battle royale games.

There are modes in which players can relive the island's glory days. A single match can have up to 200 players. The purpose of the game is to gather weapons and resources while fighting other players in order to emerge victorious and be the last one standing.

1) Jail Break

Jailbreak is one of the most entertaining games. However, players might be unaware that it includes a battle royale option. The battle royale mode is typically exclusive to private servers. However, it can be played on public servers as well.

Players parachute into an unknown place and must live till the finish. They need to fight other players while watching out for the approaching storm. Frequent airdrops provide additional loot to the players, which increases the intensity of the game. Download the game and play with friends or random gamers if you believe you have the ability to make it to the end and win the match.

