Roblox Island Royale Code (December 2021)

Roblox codes in Roblox Island Royale are a fantastic way to reward and encourage dedicated players

Each month offers a different set of codes. In the past, Roblox Island Royale has given out free items, boosts, and even in-game cash. A single code can take a basic-looking avatar and turn it into a zany character or even increase the amount of experience earned while playing.

Here’s the Roblox Island Royale code that is currently available.

Roblox Island Royale: The code for the month of December 2021

For the month of December 2021, there is only a single code for Roblox Island Royale. The code is:

SANTAISCOMINGTOTOWN2MORROW: Redeems for $24,000 free Cash

Despite only having one code this time around, players should still redeem it. The code for December deposits a large sum of in-game Cash to the player's wallet. Cash can then be traded for cosmetic gear in the Item Shop.

How to redeem Roblox Island Royale codes

In order to receive the free rewards from codes, players need to redeem them in-game. Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Players should open up the main menu.

Step 2: On the left-hand side are the menu options for Roblox Island Royale. The Codes menu is the second option from the bottom.

Step 3: Players need to input a valid Roblox Island Royale code. They are case-sensitive. For PC users, it’s easier to simply copy and paste the codes into the empty text box.

Step 4: Players can now hit the Enter key to redeem the code. The free rewards are deposited automatically.

What is Roblox Island Royale?

Developed by LordJurrd, Island Royale is what would happen if Fortnite met Roblox. It’s a royale-style Roblox game wherein players battle others using weapons and materials found around the map. Players can even build structures around themselves for added protection. The last person standing is crowned the winner.

