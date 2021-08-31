Fortnite Prison Breakout: Map code, all challenges, rewards and other details

The Prison Breakout game from Fortnite has just been dropped. The Creative game mode splits players into teams of 50 and lets them be prisoners or guards. The objective of the game is to either break out of the prison or ensure there is no breakout, depending on the team.

Check out the best Fortnite Creative Map Codes for the week of May 4 2021. Finest’s Realistic, Pro 100, Prison Breakout and more are at the top. pic.twitter.com/p27J4cbc4u — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 12, 2021

The new mode dropped with the v17.50 update and falls into the Island Games Quests. The game is certain to be very popular among players and does have rewards that players can unlock.

Prison Breakout: New game released in Fortnite

The two game modes that have been released in Island Games are Prison Breakout and Red vs. Blue Rumble. In both these game modes, there are challenges to complete.

Players will need to open Fortnite and go into Creative mode. They can then go to "Enter Island Code" and enter the code 6531-4403-0726 for Prison Breakout or 6207-0778-2857 for Red vs. Blue Rumble. Clicking "Launch" will start the game.

Fortnite Creative mode allows players to create and play all manner of custom games and islands. Image via Epic Games

Once in these game modes, there are some challenges available for Fortnite players to earn XP. Here is the full list, though many of them won't unlock for several days.

Deal damage with Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Red vs Blue Rumble (5500 total)

Buy legendary weapons from vending machines in Red vs Blue Rumble (6 total)

Get eliminations in Red vs Blue Rumble (50 total)

Buy weapons of epic rarity or higher in Prison Breakout (5 total)

Get eliminations in Prison Breakout (25 total)

Deal damage while inside a “Prevalent” sedan in Prison Breakout (1500 total)

Assist teammate with eliminations in Finest 2v2 (30 total)

Restore Health or Shield in Finest 2v2 (750 total)

Deal damage from above in Finest 2×2 (2500 total)

Deal headshot damage in Red vs Blue Lava (2500 total)

Deal damage with SMGs or Pistols in Red vs Blue Lava (5000 total)

Destroy enemy structrues in Red vs Blue Laval (200 total)

How do I do the Prison Breakout challenges in Fortnite, all that happens is I am spawn camped :/ — Mayhem22Battz22 (@IsameMayhem22) August 31, 2021

These challenges have a ton of rewards available, including the Wavebreaker wrap, the Qwerty Axe, the On the Rise emoticon, a Drooly spray and two banner icons. There will also be a lot of Fortnite XP awarded.

