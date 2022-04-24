5 Roblox games similar to Murder Mystery 2

Every gamer enjoys solving a good, suspenseful mystery. That is why Roblox's Detective and Murder Mystery games have become so popular.

Usually, most of the games one would find on Roblox are rip-offs of well-known games that they may have already played on other platforms. In this article, players can find a list of games similar to Murder Mystery 2 on Roblox in April 2022.

Roblox: Games similar to Murder Mystery 2

What is Murder Mystery 2?

The horror game consists of 12 players, one murderer, one sheriff, and 10 innocents. Because innocents are defenseless and unarmed, they cannot hurt other players. Their goal is to help the sheriff figure out who the perpetrator is by having witnessed murders.

If a slain sheriff's firearm is dropped, an innocent person could pick it up and become the "hero" if they succeed in shooting the killer.

Innocents acquire XP based on the player's behavior, such as surviving for a certain amount of time or trying to fill their coin bag, while the hero receives the same XP as the innocents with an increment for winning the round, which increases after each hero. The murderer is the only one with a knife that can be used to murder innocent people, and the sheriff is the only one with a gun.

Here is a list of 5 games that are similar to Murder Mystery 2 for players to check out today!

5) Identity Fraud (Revamp)

If players enjoy maze games, this is the one to try. There are only a few stages, and each one contains a large and terrifying monster waiting around every corner. Since this is a multiplayer game, players may play it with their friends and have a good time being afraid together. Each of the terrifying creatures they encounter will have different characteristics that they can use to avoid being caught.

Jim, for example, will not pursue the players and will avoid them. They can take a step back and gaze at him to get him to stop moving. If players experiment with different techniques, they will be able to deal with other foes in a similar manner.

4) Breaking Point

This popular Roblox horror game was once banned for being too frightening, but it is now back and better than ever. Breaking Point is a Roblox multiplayer murder mystery game in which players are seated at a single table to begin the game.

All participants have the same goal in mind: to eliminate other players. This is accomplished by players taking turns and employing weaponry. Breaking Point also includes a variety of game variations, such as 'Who Did It,' in which one player is chosen as the murderer and the other player must determine who it is. If players are looking for a light scary version of the multiplayer Roblox game, then they can try Breaking Point.

3) Murder

After the well-known Roblox game Murder Mystery, this homicide game was released. Murder isn't particularly popular, and it has fewer location visits than almost any other murder mystery game. However, it is unquestionably an exceptional murder game that one may come upon. Instead of being referred to as "harmless," players are referred to as a "bystander."

It was based on a true murder mystery, albeit with a few differences from the main series. The game is also not played in the same area; instead, the players are transferred to a different map server. Players can customize their clothing, equipment, and weaponry to their liking. However, only on the primary space, which also acts as the game's main menu.

2) Dead Silence

Roblox Dead Silence is a new murder mystery game that can be played solo or with a small group of friends (up to four players), but it's best enjoyed alone. Dead Silence is one of the few first-person horror games on this list, with a cinematic narrative as players discover the mystery. The murder itself is a little brutal, so this is probably another one for the older kids.

This fan-favorite, based on the 2007 film, sees players uncover a body next to a ventriloquist doll, with the only hint being a note reading "Mary Shaw." A ventriloquist named Mary Shaw was assassinated. She is supposed to be haunting the nearby town presently. Is this correct? Maybe. Was it her or the wind that made the door squeak? Players will have to figure it out on their own. The game is highly immersive, and the sound design is similarly outstanding.

1) Roses

A stunningly detailed game, perhaps one of the most detailed Roblox has ever seen. This game also features a rather comprehensive tale that has players searching for a friend in a mental institution. They will explore this area, looking for clues and piecing together a larger puzzle.

So, if players are looking for a high-quality overall experience with high-definition graphics, a lot of details, and a compelling tale, this is a terrific option to consider. The only problem with this game is that it costs 25 Robux to purchase it, so if players are simply looking for free games, they will have to check the other games listed above.

