How to get Jim in Roblox Murder Island

The most popular Roblox games have one or more Roblox codes to unlock various rewards, like in-game currency, weapons, and cosmetic items. Roblox Murder Island is no different. In fact, there is one code in particular that turns players into "Jim."

Despite being a supposed reference to the popular show, The Office, Jim does not really look like Jim Halpert. However, it is still worth grabbing as these types of items can become quite rare if the code becomes obsolete.

Roblox Murder Island: How to get Jim

A few simple steps unlock Jim (Image via Roblox)

Unlocking Jim on Murder Island is very straightforward. All it takes is inputting a code. Of course, that also means knowing how to use Roblox codes in the game. And here is how:

Step 1: The first step is to open Roblox, log into your account, and launch Murder Island 2.

Step 2: Look at the bottom-right corner. There is a purple icon resembling a shopping cart. Select it.

Step 3: In the Murder Island shop, pick the Twitter icon. This will open the code menu.

Step 4: To unlock Jim, input the code “OFFICE,” and select “Claim.”

With Jim unlocked now, it can turn you into an unassuming businessman with blond hair, dark suit, and a blue tie.

How to change a character's looks

Now you can change into Jim. (Image via Roblox)

Now that Jim is unlocked, changing the way your character looks is a different matter. Here is how it works:

Step 1: Open the Murder Island shop again. If it does not open to the shop, select the gray arrow at the top of the menu.

Step 2: This time, choose “Guests.”

Step 3: From the Guest menu, choose Jim from the list of characters. He can be found in the top-left corner of the list.

Additional Roblox Murder Island codes

Jim is not the only code available in Murder Island. There aren’t too many additional ones to use, but the ones that are, give players a nice chunk of in-game currency to spend however they see fit.

They are as follows:

LABORATORY – Redeem for 100 Coins

– Redeem for 100 Coins 2GO – Redeem for 200 Coins

– Redeem for 200 Coins OFFICE – Redeem for 150 Coins

Edited by R. Elahi