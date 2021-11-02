Roblox Brookhaven codes (November 2021)

Unlike other Roblox games, Roblox Brookhaven does not use codes to reward free content or items; instead, all available codes are linked to music. So, while players are cruising around Roblox Brookhaven in their favorite vehicles, it would be ideal to have some music to fill the silence.

There are over a dozen tracks from real artists, like Billie Eilish and 2Pac, to pick and choose from. It just takes punching in a simple Roblox code to get started. Here are November’s Roblox Brookhaven codes.

Players can belt out some great tunes in Roblox Brookhaven

Roblox Brookhaven incorporates a lot of music codes (image via Roblox)

These are the currently available Brookhaven music codes players can use, which are as follows:

Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes: 1321038120

Tones and I - Bad Child: 5315279926

Frank Ocean - Chanel: 1725273277

Chikatto - Chilka Chika: 5937000690

Illijah - On My Way: 249672730

Casi - No Limit: 748726200

Oh No - Capone: 5253604010

Clairo - Sofia: 5760198930

Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed: 5595658625

Tesher - Jalebi Baby: 6463211475

Kali Uchis - Telepatia: 6403599974

BTS - Fake Love: 1894066752

Dua Lipa - Levitating: 6606223785

Kim Dracula - Paparazzi: 6177409271

Doja Cat - Say So: 521116871

2Pac - Life Goes On: 186317099

Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga: 225150067

Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me: 6159978466

Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It: 5145539495

Roblox Brookhaven: How to use music codes

The Music Pass allows players to play music. (Image via Roblox)

Now that players have quite a few codes to make use of, the next step is to punch them in. But before that, they need music unlocked, which will cost 150 Robux. To unlock it, here is what they need to do:

Step 1 : Visit Roblox. Log into account and launch Roblox Brookhaven.

: Visit Roblox. Log into account and launch Roblox Brookhaven. Step 2 : Navigate to the left-hand side of the screen. There is a shopping cart icon. That is the Brookhaven store. Open it to progress ahead.

: Navigate to the left-hand side of the screen. There is a shopping cart icon. That is the Brookhaven store. Open it to progress ahead. Step 3 : Choose the Music Pass. It is the speaker icon.

: Choose the Music Pass. It is the speaker icon. Step 4: The Music Menu will now be accessible to players. Open the Music Menu, use one of the codes above, and enjoy.

