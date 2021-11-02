Roblox Brookhaven codes (November 2021)

Unlike other Roblox games, Roblox Brookhaven does not use codes to reward free content or items; instead, all available codes are linked to music. So, while players are cruising around Roblox Brookhaven in their favorite vehicles, it would be ideal to have some music to fill the silence.
There are over a dozen tracks from real artists, like Billie Eilish and 2Pac, to pick and choose from. It just takes punching in a simple Roblox code to get started. Here are November’s Roblox Brookhaven codes.
Players can belt out some great tunes in Roblox Brookhaven
These are the currently available Brookhaven music codes players can use, which are as follows:
- Billie Eilish - Ocean Eyes: 1321038120
- Tones and I - Bad Child: 5315279926
- Frank Ocean - Chanel: 1725273277
- Chikatto - Chilka Chika: 5937000690
- Illijah - On My Way: 249672730
- Casi - No Limit: 748726200
- Oh No - Capone: 5253604010
- Clairo - Sofia: 5760198930
- Royal & the Serpent - Overwhelmed: 5595658625
- Tesher - Jalebi Baby: 6463211475
- Kali Uchis - Telepatia: 6403599974
- BTS - Fake Love: 1894066752
- Dua Lipa - Levitating: 6606223785
- Kim Dracula - Paparazzi: 6177409271
- Doja Cat - Say So: 521116871
- 2Pac - Life Goes On: 186317099
- Baby Bash ft. Frankie J - Suga Suga: 225150067
- Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me: 6159978466
- Tina Turner - What’s Love Got to Do with It: 5145539495
Roblox Brookhaven: How to use music codes
Now that players have quite a few codes to make use of, the next step is to punch them in. But before that, they need music unlocked, which will cost 150 Robux. To unlock it, here is what they need to do:
- Step 1: Visit Roblox. Log into account and launch Roblox Brookhaven.
- Step 2: Navigate to the left-hand side of the screen. There is a shopping cart icon. That is the Brookhaven store. Open it to progress ahead.
- Step 3: Choose the Music Pass. It is the speaker icon.
- Step 4: The Music Menu will now be accessible to players. Open the Music Menu, use one of the codes above, and enjoy.