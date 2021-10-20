Roblox TikTok Music ID Codes (October 2021)

Players wanting to kick back and enjoy the music featured in TikTok will be happy to know it can be completed in Roblox. This is done using Roblox TikTok Music ID code, a 10-digit code that can be typed in while in-game.

In this article, Roblox players can find a bunch of TikTok music ID codes that they can use right now.

Roblox: What are TikTok Music ID Codes available in October 2021

Several TikTok Music Codes are available this October, including:

Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars: 3132199303

Doja Cat – Say So: 4675621837

Drake – Toosie Slide: 4924408580

Lil Uzi Vert – 20 Min: 4518461234

Megan Thee Stallion – Savage: 4975879577

Paul Anka – Put Your Head On My Shoulder: 2398661861

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears: 5619169255

Sam Smith - Like I Can: 195112281

Muse - Supermassive Black Hole: 2742361448

Sub Urban - Inferno: 7247574542

Tokyo Drift: 1836780219

Coldplay - Yellow: 6109683024

Bella's Lullaby: 211798166

Willow - Transparent Soul: 6789792030

Børns - Electric Love: 5192165104

Doja Cat - Kiss Me More: 6657083880

Earth, Wind, Fire - Let's Groove: 2583567468

My Chemical Romance - Teenagers: 5711542967

Lil Nas X - That’s What I Want: 7447389409

Kanye West - Hurricane: 7183914443

Farruko - Pepas: 7158203457

Britney Spears - Gimme More: 5621842429

Dua Lipa – Break My Heart: 5065936056

Jason Derulo – Savage Love: 5043596438

Khalid – Up All Night: 3401295003

Ritt Momney - Put Your Records On: 5922524757

Roddy Rich – The Box: 4521908173

Sub Urban – Freak: 4790818164

PinkPantheress - Just For Me: 7130204995

Lukas Graham - Mama Said: 390832813

Kevin MacLeod - Monkey Spinning Monkeys: 203681928

Young - Vacations: 5292853833

Steve Lacey - Dark Red: 6560611574

Boa - Duvet: 2724758128

Abba - Dancing Queen: 4584552904

Måneskin - Beggin': 7058209455

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u: 6833920398

Taylor Swift - Wildest Dreams: 295180397

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh): 7179417495

LISA - MONEY: 7447389409

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: 7181522065

Tai Verdes - A-O-K: 6824614657

Trinidad Cardona - Dinero: 1342868499

How to use Roblox TikTok Music ID Codes

Now that you have a long list of TikTok Music ID Codes, you should use them before they aren't valid anymore. It's a quick and painless method, so here's how.

First, you need to find yourself a boombox. There are several ways to do so, which include: in-game, through the game pass, or by checking the Roblox catalog. If you can't pick one up from the Roblox catalog or lack a game pass, you can always enter a game that gives you a boombox for free.

With the boombox in hand, select it, use one of the codes listed above and enjoy the tunes.

Edited by R. Elahi