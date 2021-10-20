Roblox TikTok Music ID Codes (October 2021)

Players wanting to kick back and enjoy the music featured in TikTok will be happy to know it can be completed in Roblox. This is done using Roblox TikTok Music ID code, a 10-digit code that can be typed in while in-game.
In this article, Roblox players can find a bunch of TikTok music ID codes that they can use right now.
Roblox: What are TikTok Music ID Codes available in October 2021
Several TikTok Music Codes are available this October, including:
- Bag Raiders - Shooting Stars: 3132199303
- Doja Cat – Say So: 4675621837
- Drake – Toosie Slide: 4924408580
- Lil Uzi Vert – 20 Min: 4518461234
- Megan Thee Stallion – Savage: 4975879577
- Paul Anka – Put Your Head On My Shoulder: 2398661861
- The Weeknd – Save Your Tears: 5619169255
- Sam Smith - Like I Can: 195112281
- Muse - Supermassive Black Hole: 2742361448
- Sub Urban - Inferno: 7247574542
- Tokyo Drift: 1836780219
- Coldplay - Yellow: 6109683024
- Bella's Lullaby: 211798166
- Willow - Transparent Soul: 6789792030
- Børns - Electric Love: 5192165104
- Doja Cat - Kiss Me More: 6657083880
- Earth, Wind, Fire - Let's Groove: 2583567468
- My Chemical Romance - Teenagers: 5711542967
- Lil Nas X - That’s What I Want: 7447389409
- Kanye West - Hurricane: 7183914443
- Farruko - Pepas: 7158203457
- Britney Spears - Gimme More: 5621842429
- Dua Lipa – Break My Heart: 5065936056
- Jason Derulo – Savage Love: 5043596438
- Khalid – Up All Night: 3401295003
- Ritt Momney - Put Your Records On: 5922524757
- Roddy Rich – The Box: 4521908173
- Sub Urban – Freak: 4790818164
- PinkPantheress - Just For Me: 7130204995
- Lukas Graham - Mama Said: 390832813
- Kevin MacLeod - Monkey Spinning Monkeys: 203681928
- Young - Vacations: 5292853833
- Steve Lacey - Dark Red: 6560611574
- Boa - Duvet: 2724758128
- Abba - Dancing Queen: 4584552904
- Måneskin - Beggin': 7058209455
- Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u: 6833920398
- Taylor Swift - Wildest Dreams: 295180397
- Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh): 7179417495
- LISA - MONEY: 7447389409
- Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: 7181522065
- Tai Verdes - A-O-K: 6824614657
- Trinidad Cardona - Dinero: 1342868499
How to use Roblox TikTok Music ID Codes
Now that you have a long list of TikTok Music ID Codes, you should use them before they aren't valid anymore. It's a quick and painless method, so here's how.
First, you need to find yourself a boombox. There are several ways to do so, which include: in-game, through the game pass, or by checking the Roblox catalog. If you can't pick one up from the Roblox catalog or lack a game pass, you can always enter a game that gives you a boombox for free.
With the boombox in hand, select it, use one of the codes listed above and enjoy the tunes.