Every working Brookhaven code for music (September 2021)

Roblox Brookhaven RP is an experience where players roleplay, own a house, explore the town, and more.

The city of Brookhaven has locations just like a typical town, such as a store, church, school, playground, and neighborhoods where players reside. The game has no in-game currency or promotional codes.

The only codes available for Roblox Brookhaven RP are codes for music. There are many popular songs that players can enter codes for and listen to while driving around the town.

Roblox Brookhaven music codes as of September 2021

The bank in Brookhaven (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active codes

Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish: 1321038120

1321038120 Bad Child by Tones and I: 5315279926

5315279926 Chanel by Frank Ocean: 1725273277

1725273277 Telepatia by Kali Uchis: 6403599974

6403599974 Fake Love by BTS: 1894066752

1894066752 Levitating by Dua Lipa: 6606223785

6606223785 Chika Chika by Chikatto: 5937000690

5937000690 On My Way by Illijah: 249672730

249672730 No Limit by Casi: 748726200

748726200 Paparazzi (Lady Gaga Cover) by Kim Dracula: 6177409271

6177409271 Say So by Doja Cat: 521116871

521116871 Life Goes On by 2Pac: 186317099

186317099 Capone by Oh No: 5253604010

5253604010 Sofia by Clairo: 5760198930

5760198930 Overwhelmed by Royal & the Serpent: 5595658625

5595658625 Suga Suga by Baby Bash ft. Frankie J: 225150067

225150067 You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift: 6159978466

6159978466 What's Love Got To Do With It by Tina Turner: 5145539495

5145539495 Jalebi Baby by Tesher: 6463211475

Expired Codes

There are no expired music codes for Roblox Brookhaven. In fact, the music codes do not expire at all. They will always be usable, so users need to be on the lookout for when even more music is playable in the game.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP

Redeeming codes in Brookhaven RP (Image via Roblox Corporation)

All gamers need to do to redeem codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP is to launch the code and click on the Speaker icon located in the middle of the top portion of your screen.

This will open the code redemption window. In the textbox, under where it says Enter Your Roblox ID#, users can copy and paste the code of the song they want to play in Roblox Brookhaven RP.

These codes ensure players don't have to spend money or Robux to play the music in the game. They can just hit the enter button on their keyboard after putting in the code, and the song will start.

