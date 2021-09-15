Every working Brookhaven code for music (September 2021)

Roblox Brookhaven RP is an experience where players roleplay, own a house, explore the town, and more.
The city of Brookhaven has locations just like a typical town, such as a store, church, school, playground, and neighborhoods where players reside. The game has no in-game currency or promotional codes.
The only codes available for Roblox Brookhaven RP are codes for music. There are many popular songs that players can enter codes for and listen to while driving around the town.
Roblox Brookhaven music codes as of September 2021
Active codes
- Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish: 1321038120
- Bad Child by Tones and I: 5315279926
- Chanel by Frank Ocean: 1725273277
- Telepatia by Kali Uchis: 6403599974
- Fake Love by BTS: 1894066752
- Levitating by Dua Lipa: 6606223785
- Chika Chika by Chikatto: 5937000690
- On My Way by Illijah: 249672730
- No Limit by Casi: 748726200
- Paparazzi (Lady Gaga Cover) by Kim Dracula: 6177409271
- Say So by Doja Cat: 521116871
- Life Goes On by 2Pac: 186317099
- Capone by Oh No: 5253604010
- Sofia by Clairo: 5760198930
- Overwhelmed by Royal & the Serpent: 5595658625
- Suga Suga by Baby Bash ft. Frankie J: 225150067
- You Belong With Me by Taylor Swift: 6159978466
- What's Love Got To Do With It by Tina Turner: 5145539495
- Jalebi Baby by Tesher: 6463211475
Expired Codes
There are no expired music codes for Roblox Brookhaven. In fact, the music codes do not expire at all. They will always be usable, so users need to be on the lookout for when even more music is playable in the game.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP
All gamers need to do to redeem codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP is to launch the code and click on the Speaker icon located in the middle of the top portion of your screen.
This will open the code redemption window. In the textbox, under where it says Enter Your Roblox ID#, users can copy and paste the code of the song they want to play in Roblox Brookhaven RP.
These codes ensure players don't have to spend money or Robux to play the music in the game. They can just hit the enter button on their keyboard after putting in the code, and the song will start.
