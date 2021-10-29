There are dozens of Roblox games out there that let players take off into the air like a bird. Roblox Brookhaven, however, is not one of those titles—at least, not legitimately.

Since Roblox games are usually created by other players, exploits have been a common occurence, like the ability to fly in Roblox Brookhaven.

Take your time learning how to fly in Roblox Brookhaven. To pull off the flying exploit, you have to follow these steps perfectly.

Tinkering with mechanics in Roblox Brookhaven for flight

It is essential to be as small as possible. (Image via Roblox)

Before you start taking advantage of the exploit, you have to make a change to your avatar—specifically the size. Having a tiny stature can be ideal, as the smaller you are, the easier it is to use the flying exploit.

Start by opening the avatar menu, the icon that shows a face being drawn by a pencil. There is a size adjustment option that you can use by selecting the plus sign or minus sign; use the latter to make your avatar as small as possible, which is 0.5.

The animation menu is part of the exploit. (Image via Roblox)

Now, open the animation menu. It looks like an avatar sitting. You will see over a dozen different animations to use, but the one you want to find is the “Crawl” animation. Do not use it yet, just keep the animation menu open.

Go to the Brookhaven fountain. Players can find it in the center of town; alternatively, you can reset your avatar to respawn at the fountain. Start running into the wall of the fountain until your avatar is flat against the ground, then use the Crawl animation.

The flying exploit is hard to control. (Image via Roblox)

Your avatar is going to freak out a bit and that is normal. Disable the Crawl animation and your avatar will appear as if they are swimming against the fountain wall. If that is the case, you are on the right track. Point the camera to the sky and you will start flying.

It’s important to keep the animation menu open as you fly. Also, do not press the Spacebar in an attempt to jump; it will halt the exploit and you will have to start over.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul