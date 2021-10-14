Where is the movie code in Roblox Brookhaven?

There is a lot of mystery surrounding the creation and colonization of Brookhaven in Roblox Brookhaven. In fact, much of its history has been lost or erased. However, some of it has been secretly hidden and can be uncovered by using the movie code in the movie theater.

Players can read on to find out where the movie code is in Roblox Brookhaven.

Roblox Brookhaven: Where is the movie code and how to use it

Start at the intersection when you log in (Image via Roblox)

In order to find the movie code in Roblox Brookhaven, players need to find and enter the rundown shack. It has long been connected to Brookhaven’s secrets and now players can uncover some of them. Finding the code is easy.

Start by going to the intersection where Brooks Diner, the police station, Brookhaven mall, and the grocery store meet. If you’re just logging in, you are already there. Take the road that leads you past Brooks Diner and the airport (they should be on your right as you pass).

Get your sleeping bag prepared (Image via Roblox)

Keep going straight until you come to an abandoned home at the end of the road. Head inside. Get your sleeping bag out.

This part requires a bit of glitching. Place your sleeping bag so that part of it is inside what appears to be a black counter with a white top. Hop into the sleeping bag and zoom in. You will see a small film reel with a code on it. The code will be different for each person (and sometimes the same).

Use the code on the movie projector. (Image via Roblox)

With the code written down, head to the Brookhaven mall and into the movie theater. Enter the projection room immediately to your left. Click on the projector and type in the code you found, and a secret movie will start playing.

There is another secret movie code under the archway leading to the abandoned shack. As you're heading towards the shack, go under the left part of the archway. Use the sleeping bag glitch on the hill leading to the archway and grab the next code.

