Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator tasks players with collecting pets to become powerful and stop the Evil Dark Wizard.

The villain of Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator has cursed the innocent pets found within Pet Swarmia. To counter this, players need to defeat enemies to gather eggs, feed them, and hatch them into rare pets.

Newer players to Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator will be able to access its many active promotional codes, as of September 2021. Veteran players can also redeem these codes if they haven't already done so.

Codes for Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator (September 2021)

A featured image for Pet Swarm Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Russo: Redeem this code for a reward

Redeem this code for a reward 3kfollowers: Redeem this code for a 2x Coins boost and a 2x Food boost

Redeem this code for a 2x Coins boost and a 2x Food boost ItzVortex: Redeem this code for 3,500 Coins

Redeem this code for 3,500 Coins 45klikes: Redeem this code for a 10x Food boost

Redeem this code for a 10x Food boost discordmember: Redeem this code for a reward

Redeem this code for a reward 35klikes: Redeem this code for 3x Rares for 15 Minutes

Redeem this code for 3x Rares for 15 Minutes XBOX: Redeem this code for an Xbox Controller

Redeem this code for an Xbox Controller MEGAUPDATE: Redeem this code for a 2x Coins boost and a 2x Food boost

Redeem this code for a 2x Coins boost and a 2x Food boost 25klikes: Redeem this code for a 2x Food boost

Redeem this code for a 2x Food boost HUGEUPDATE: Redeem this code for a 2x Food boost and a 2x Coins boost

Redeem this code for a 2x Food boost and a 2x Coins boost 15KLIKES: Redeem this code for 2x Food for 15 Minutes

Redeem this code for 2x Food for 15 Minutes 10KTHANKS: Redeem this code for a 2x Coins boost and a 5x Mythicals boost

Expired Codes

GamingDan: Redeem this code for a reward

Redeem this code for a reward gcntv: Redeem this code for a reward

Redeem this code for a reward 3klikes: Redeem code for 2x Coins for 15 minutes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator

The code redemption window in Pet Swarm Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Players need to launch Roblox Pet Swarm Simulator in order to redeem the promotional codes. After loading in, look for the Codes button on the right side of the screen.

Clicking that button will open a new window that will allow players to redeem the codes. From there, they can paste their preferred code in the textbox of the new window.

Also Read

Hit the big green Enter button under the textbox once the code has been pasted. Players will be notified if the code is active. After that, the redeemed reward will be added to their character.

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul