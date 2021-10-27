Top 5 Roblox games to play solo

It sure is fun playing with friends on Roblox, but sometimes, it is just as fun playing solo. Despite largely being a social platform, it still has a healthy, robust treasure trove of games to play solo.

But with so many single-player Roblox games to choose from, the best place to start is at the top.

Top Roblox titles to play solo, in no particular order

1) Ramona

Ramona is a fun adventure game wrapped in a story. Its defining feature is how the story unfolds based on the players’ choices.

This, in turn, makes each playthrough different due to how many endings they can discover. And since it is relatively short, it is easy to pick up and start.

2) Dead Silence

Gamers looking for a horrifying experience can check out Dead Silence. It is said that Mary Shaw, a ventriloquist who was murdered, is stalking a local town. Are the rumors true, or is it just fantasy?

As an investigator, it is the user’s job to uncover the truth behind Mary Shaw’s mysterious death. While Dead Silence can be enjoyed with friends, it is a much better experience playing solo.

3) Speed Run 2

Roblox has a not-so-surprising number of parkour-related games. These obstacle courses — dubbed “obies” by players — are typically multiplayer, with dozens of participants trying to reach the end, but Speed Run 2 is unique in that it is played solo.

There are 30 unique levels to challenge users, with varying difficulties. There is even a difficult adjustment option for an extra dose of challenge.

4) Fishing Simulator

Gamers can step away from stressful obstacles and spooky Roblox games and go to a happy place. When they just want to vibe, Fishing Simulator is the perfect Roblox game to do so.

Its premise is simple: fish. Players can find bigger and bigger fish and even sunken treasure.

5) Theme Park Tycoon 2

If users love theme parks and micromanaging, they may be interested in Theme Park Tycoon 2. It lets them run their very own theme park, design and all.

Gamers can significantly inflate prices, make tons of money, and even enjoy the rides on their own.

