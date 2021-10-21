The 5 best realistic games on Roblox

Roblox is full of silly games, from meme-filled hubs to murder mysteries. After all, players are given a vast reservoir of tools to use and create. However, some players go above and beyond by creating incredibly realistic environments, not just graphically but also in terms of gameplay.

Here are five of the most realistic games on Roblox right now.

Roblox games exuding realism

Project Paris

Paris is a big undertaking. (Image via Roblox)

Despite being interesting, Project Paris is still a work in progress. However, its ethos is simple: an attempt at recreating the beauty and magnificence of Paris. Players will see trees, realistic water, fantastic exteriors and eventually fully realized interiors. While it isn’t complete, it’s worth checking up on every now and then.

Robloxian High School

Going back to high school has never been this fun. (Image via Roblox)

Robloxian High School is both informative and reminiscent of one's school days. Despite not being a one-on-one experience, it does an excellent job at capturing the high school culture. Players can attend class, customize their avatar, move into apartments, and take part in activities.

Summer Forest

Vibe and enjoy the atmosphere. (Image via Roblox)

For those who are looking for a place to vibe and chat with friends, Summer Forest is, hands down, a great place to go. Part of its charm lies in the forest's realistic features, from the grass to the god rays shining through the trees.

It doesn’t have much to do except relax, so players are encouraged to kick back and enjoy the serence ambience.

Roblox Brookhaven

It's like a slice of real life. (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Brookhaven has been around for nearly two years and has gained billions of visits. Brookhaven has created an environment for players to roleplay in various ways, such as: getting a job, making money, owning homes, seeing movies, and even uncovering the town’s secrets. It’s an entire ecosystem at one's fingertips.

Detroit Roleplay

Based on Detroit: Become Human. (Image via Roblox)

Based on Detroit: Become Human, Detroit Roleplay is an incredible attempt at recreating the atmosphere and gameplay of its inspiration. In fact, its high-quality textures and lighting could be too much to handle for some computers.

Players can roleplay as an android, one of several characters introduced in Detroit: Become Human, or as a police officer like in Jailbreak.

With so many games to play, these five have excelled in one form or another. They all share one thing in common: realism. Roblox games are truly pushing the boundaries.

