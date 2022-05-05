5 best action Roblox games to play like Brawl Stars

Roblox fans are always looking to create games inspired by popular ones to be able to enjoy them on their preferred platform and add in the elements they want to see in those popular games. This is a considerable driving force in content creation on Roblox, as most platform members love the design that games have over there and want to be able to play these popular games.

Currently, one of the most talked-about games amongst fans of action games has to be Brawl Stars. The intense 3v3 action and a wide variety of characters are just some of the reasons why players have taken to the game on both PC and Android.

If you're someone who loves Roblox games but wants to enjoy Brawl Stars as well, read on for a list of games on the platform that you'll surely enjoy.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. The list is in no particular order.

Best Action Games on Roblox (May 2022)

1) S.W.A.T Simulator

Enjoyed by nearly 150 million players, this game involves players training to be a part of an actual SWAT team and then using what they learned to complete the various objectives assigned to them. The game also involves ranking up to gain "prestige," which allows players to obtain more and better equipment.

The military simulator differs from Brawl Stars in its design and content, but the action-packed gameplay offers an excellent experience for anyone who loves action games, including a Brawl Stars fan looking to do something new or wanting a break.

Creator: @maaz322

2) Phantom Forces

This is an FPS game, particularly for people who like intense PvP action. The game has held its spot on Roblox's top five most popular games list for quite some time now. Nearly 10,000 users log into the game every day, and the game is constantly being updated with new content like maps and guns. A big reason why this FPS title attracts so many people is the gun mechanics.

Most action games on Roblox make no real effort to get things like bullet velocity, gun balance, etc., right. Strong efforts by the creators of Phantom Forces to have accurate gun mechanics have paid off very well for them.

The title, originally released in 2015, now has eight game modes.

Team Deathmatch King of the Hill Flare Domination Capture the Flag Kill Confirmed Infection (Halloween 2019) Gun Game Hard Point (latest)

As this is one of the most well-known PvP titles on Roblox, it’s no surprise that Brawl Stars fans will surely find this game to their liking.

Creator: StyLiS Stuidos

3) Bad Business

This is for players who enjoy the action part of action games more than the strategy part. By employing a variety of playstyles, users (along with a partner) have to fend off attacks that can come in any direction. A few seconds are given before the start of every game to gather resources and arrange a partner.

After these few seconds, the chaos on the battlefield will be greatly enjoyable for Brawl Stars fans. The game is primed to enter Roblox leaderboards, and players are advised to start playing sooner rather than later to learn the ropes before the game goes mainstream and becomes more challenging.

Creator: Team Rudimentality

4) War Simulator

This action game is a journey through the ages, from ancient times to today. Players fight out wars from eras past to become the most indomitable soldier of all time. The game rewards players with in-game currency as they level up, allowing them to get more gear for the increasingly difficult wars that they have to fight.

Although the game is a relatively recent release (2020), it has already been visited by more than 100 million unique users. Intense combat and noteworthy PvE content that defines the title will undoubtedly be something that members of the Brawl Star fanbase enjoy.

Creator: Calculated Studios

5) Poly Battle

Perhaps the simplest game in terms of design, this is one of the most competitive titles in all of Roblox, and particularly in the action genre. Here, two teams compete to complete as many objectives as possible. Several vehicles, classes, excellent maps, a rotational release calendar, and a lot more are on offer in one of the most complex shooting games on Roblox.

The option to revive fallen teammates is also there, with many user requests being taken into account with every update by the developers. This phone is particularly popular amongst fans of FPS titles and is often referenced in CS:GO subreddits for its originality.

This title is especially geared towards players who enjoy strategy more than action in Brawl Stars and want to have a piece of that fast-paced action on Roblox as well.

Creator: Moonlight Interactive

Edited by R. Elahi