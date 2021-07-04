5 best Android games like COD Mobile with PvP multiplayer modes

Call of Duty: Mobile (COD Mobile) is one of the best multiplayer shooter games that players can enjoy with their friends. Battle Royale and Multiplayer are the two main modes that the title offers.

COD Mobile has over 100 million downloads and can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. Players who are in search of more multiplayer games like COD Mobile can check the list below.

Android games like COD Mobile

These are five of the best Android games like COD Mobile with PvP multiplayer modes:

1) Critical Ops: Multiplayer FPS

The game revolves around shooting and survival, like COD Mobile. Defuse, Team Deathmatch, and Gun Game are three modes that players can enjoy with their friends.

Players can take part in Quick Games and Ranked Games. The title also gives mobile gamers the option to join or host private games.

Download it from here.

2) Code of War: Online Gun Shooting Games

Like COD Mobile, this military themed game also features many modes and maps. Mobile gamers can win prizes by completing the daily missions assigned to them.

Players can enjoy exciting Team Deathmatches with known as well as unknown players. They can also compare their records in the game using the world leaderboard.

Download it from here.

3) Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

This title has a good collection of realistic weapons like COD Mobile. Players can pick from 50 weapons and 14 maps.

The game has multiplayer modes like Team battle, Deathmatch, Team Bomb Battle, Duel, etc. Players can also create a custom game and invite friends to take part in exciting matches.

Download it from here.

4) Battlegrounds Mobile India

The final version of the Indian PUBG Mobile was released a few days ago. The game already has 10 million downloads, and players can head over to the Google Play Store to download it for free.

Battle Royale matches in this title will surely remind players of the Battle Royale mode of COD Mobile. The game also has PvP Team Deathmatches that mobile gamers can enjoy.

Download it from here.

5) Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Players can use modern weapons to defeat their enemies in this sci-fi FPS shooter game. Weapons include plasma rifles, laser machine guns, etc.

There are four classes that players can belong to: Recruit, Assault, Saboteur and Tank. You can connect with players around the world and enjoy exciting deathmatches.

Download it from here.

