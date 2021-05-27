Battlegrounds Mobile India vs COD Mobile: Which game has better system requirements for low-end phones?

Battlegrounds Mobile India is the Indian version of PUBG Mobile that Indian mobile gamers are waiting for. The pre-registration for the battle royale game has already started on the Google Play Store. Players can click here to pre-register.

COD Mobile is an immensely popular shooter title that can be accessed by both Android and iOS players. The game has two modes: Battle Royale and Multiplayer. Players can click here to download.

Does Battlegrounds Mobile India have better system requirements for low-end phones than COD Mobile?

More information will come to light regarding the requirements of Battlegrounds Mobile India on its release

As per the description on the Google Play Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India has the following device requirements:

Operating System: Android 5.1.1 and above

File Size: Not known

RAM: 2 GB

The following are the device requirements for COD Mobile:

Operating System: Android 4.3 and above

File Size: 2.69 GB

RAM: 2 GB

As such, it can be seen that COD Mobile is comparatively more compatible with low-end devices than Battlegrounds Mobile India, as it can run on an older Android version. The RAM requirements of the games do not play a deciding role as both the titles have similar necessities of a 2 GB RAM Android phone.

COD Mobile is better suited for medium-to-high-end devices

Players must consider that it is not wise to run COD Mobile on a low-end Android phone. Mobile gamers will have to compromise the title's graphics, which is one of the best features of COD Mobile. Moreover, the gameplay will lag, which can be a source of irritation.

Note: Since Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been released, the game's file size is unknown. Once it is released, players will get a clearer view of the device requirements for the battle royale title.

