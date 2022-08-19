5 best Roblox games that can be compared to Minecraft 

Roblox and Minecraft are among the most popular video games in the world. Despite the fact that the latter has a sizable and devoted fan base, many players have grown tired of the sandbox genre. Roblox, on the other hand, contains millions of gaming alternatives that occasionally draw in new players.

The article below will show a list of some of the top games on Roblox that are comparable to Minecraft. Minecraft fans will definitely not want to miss these titles as they are all amazing and unique in their own way.

5 Roblox games that are great alternatives to Minecraft

1) Mineblox!

Mineblox Communications created a multiplayer all-genre experience called Roblox Mineblox! in 2021. The title is set to be one of the most well-known games on the platform, and can be played with up to 10 members connected on a single server.

With several million visits within a year, the title has amazed many gamers out there. On the official site, Mineblox! is described as follows:

"Mineblox Is An Endless Open World Survival Adventure Sandbox Game, Similar To Minecraft!"

The game allows users to cultivate their creative side as there are endless building possibilities, with imagination serving as the only limit. Every server has its own maps which make the game more interesting. Players will have to mine diamonds, craft weapons and tools, and battle with friends or enemies.

However, they should stay alert as there are many copies of the game and playing some of them might lead to phony games and/or scams.

2) Mining Simulator

Roblox Mining Simulator, created by Rumble Studios in 2018 is one of the most popular simulator games on the platform. Players who love mining in Minecraft can give this title a chance, where they can either team up or go on an individual adventure in search of rare gems to become rich.

The game is described as follows on the official sites:

"Welcome to Mining Simulator. Team up with your friends, or go on a solo mining expedition to discover rare gems and become rich! Strike diamonds, become rich, travel to different worlds, collect pets, hats, and so much more!"

This multiplayer title can be played with up to 10 members connected to a single server. There have been over seven hundred million visits to the game so far. This all-genre title is perfectly comparable to Minecraft, as many players who are fans of Mojang's title also enjoy themselves while playing this fantastic experience.

3) Survival Island

Roblox Survival Island is a Minecraft-like game created by Cealion in 2018. The all-genre title is described as the following by the developers on the official sites:

"This island is quite dangerous. Disasters occur here often, including violent storms and the dead rising! Try to survive for as long as you possibly can. Don't forget to keep yourself healthy with water and food as well!"

It further goes on to say that players can buy gamepasses for support:

"Gamepasses can be purchased in the shop to assist you, including medkits and weapons! Gold can be used to buy treehouses, repair doors, and pay blacksmiths for items. You can earn gold by defeating skeletons, digging, and searching the ocean."

The developers have also stated some tips for players to perform better, which include:

"If you leave while alive, your survival streak will be saved. Press left shift to run."

This is an extremely fun game that has managed to gain millions of visits throughout the years. It can be played with up to 14 members connected to a single server. Furthermore, the latest update includes:

Iron can now be mined underground and given to blacksmiths for items.

Gold can now be found in treasure chests in the ocean.

New tunnels with hidden gold.

New item drop on the platform in the east building.

New duel mode.

All Minecraft fans should definitely check out this wonderful experience at least once.

4) Craft-Blox

Roblox Craft-Blox is a sandbox survival game made for people who want to explore a never-ending world. It was created by Virtual Reality Gaming in March this year, and the multiplayer all-genre experience can be played with up to 19 members connected to a single server.

The game was recently updated and users can check out the new codes dropped by the developers and the latest updates such as:

Greedy Meshing!

Big cave systems!

Deeper bedrock level!

Mobile Improvements!

Server Management for VIP server!

New Grass/Snow block texture!

Players can explore new worlds with their friends or others, fight with them and try to survive to their best ability, and even mine different materials such as dirt, stone, and wood. They can also create a free private server, build a nice map with friends that autosaves progress, and many other in-game activities.

Users should check out this amazing Minecraft-like game to have more fun and try the cool features added with the latest update.

5) Miner’s Haven

Roblox Miner’s Haven is one of the most popular titles on the list. It was created in 2015 by Berezaa Games, and it is beautifully described by the developers on the official sites, which is depicted below:

"Welcome to Miner's Haven, the largest sandbox tycoon on Roblox. With over a thousand unique items to choose from, you decide how to play. Collaborate with friends to make awesome bases, compete against them for a spot on the global leaderboards, and learn to craft more and more powerful items with each sacrifice... your journey awaits you."

The game's creators are extremely stringent about the rules and don't allow any improper tactics to be performed while playing. Players who do this will be permanently banned from the game.

Apart from this, the multiplayer game can be played with up to six members on a single server, and has over 182 million visits within the last few years. Miner’s Haven is a must-try for all Minecraft players and those who love mining games.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan