5 reasons Minecraft fans should check out Roblox

Roblox is a sandbox game introduced in the mid-2000s. It allows users to play online games and design their own titles using basic computer abilities and a lot of imagination.

In recent years, the online gaming platform has grown in popularity, allowing it to reach billions of players.

Similarly, a massively successful sandbox game, Minecraft, was created in 2011 by Markus "Notch" Persson. It lets gamers create their own worlds or learn to survive and explore in pre-generated environments. Since its debut, Minecraft has been Roblox's most significant competitor.

Both gaming platforms have their own set of advantages and disadvantages. Nevertheless, this article focuses mainly on why Minecraft players should check out Roblox, based on the features both platforms offer.

Minecraft gamers might come to like Roblox more than they realize

1) Variety of options

The most appealing aspect of Roblox is that players produce everything in the game. When people create an account, they gain access to thousands of gaming alternatives.

The gaming platform contains a unique universe for users to explore numerous games with specific objectives. Every title is distinct and original in its own way.

Many Minecraft worlds are based on the same layout style and have similar goals. Comparatively, Roblox gamers can play tycoon games, and these experiences also allow them to make digital money and develop a variety of enterprises.

Other genres include racing, murder mysteries, survival, and storyline-based games. Various titles are based on popular culture, including blockbusters like Titanic, popular franchises like Pokemon, and superheroes like Batman and The Incredible Hulk.

Individuals with a specific interest can likely locate a game by exploring the many options. This will also help them discover new interests, which they might even enjoy.

2) Game creation

It's not easy to make worlds with Minecraft. Everything is presented from the characters' point of view, whether first-person or third-person.

When users create buildings or other structures, it can be challenging to determine the appropriate angle for that framework, navigate their way around, and make changes.

On the other hand, Roblox provides the ideal solution for this, with game creation that is both unique and simple to learn. Instead of creating in the game, players can use their proprietary program to create worlds and custom elements. They can take control of the game without needing to utilize a character.

Special camera controls make it simple to construct from various perspectives and access elements individuals require. They may create custom features, instantaneously access different portions of a map, and work on the project without switching modes.

For skilled gamers, the use of this studio improves. After mastering the basics, it'll be much easier to extend and create a full-fledged video using the Roblox engine. Furthermore, after the world is created, they can choose to keep it private or immediately share it with the rest of the gaming community.

This studio is a free tool included with every Roblox game.

3) In-game chat facility

Both Minecraft and Roblox are huge social titles. Players from all around the world gather to play games, compete, and make new friends. They're both very popular on YouTube as well.

Both platforms' videos receive millions of monthly views and are also created by incredibly prominent YouTubers.

Those who enjoy interacting with one another in this world, which is why having a sound chat system is essential. The Minecraft chat mechanism is a bit archaic, as the chat screen can take up lots of the space, making it difficult to follow if numerous users are in the same room.

In a Minecraft world, chatting is the only means to communicate with other players.

Roblox has numerous ways to communicate. It contains a typical chat panel, like Minecraft, but it also allows gamers to use speech bubbles. Because of that, the chat does not clutter up the entire screen and appears above their heads, making it easier to follow conversations.

The ability to use voice chat on the Xbox One console version is one of the main conversing advantages of this online platform. Individuals can chat with their pals at the same level and capture their voices using a gaming headset.

This is one of the most significant flaws in Minecraft multiplayer. Due to the lack of voice chat, many of the human and sociable components found here are lost.

4) Access to different platforms

Even though it initially premiered on the PC in 2011, Minecraft has exploded on all platforms. It is playable on tablets, phones, and a range of consoles, including the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The only problem with various Minecraft editions is the ability to interact with different versions. Xbox players are limited to other users, servers, and worlds built just for that console.

PC gamers can access mods and extra features, but console features are severely limited.

The Wii U edition of Minecraft, for example, includes an exclusive Super Mario mashup pack. It is not included in any other game edition, whereas when a new game is uploaded to Roblox, it is immediately playable to all.

Roblox has produced a beautiful universe game that lets individuals jump across platforms without restriction. Those from other platforms can also join the same servers.

There's no need to start a next-generation console if they can hop on their Xboxes and play with someone using a different device.

5) Access to several vehicles

There's no denying that Minecraft is a fantastic open-world game in which players may explore the randomly generated ground, discover hidden places, and experiment with natural elements such as lava and water.

Although they can do numerous adventurous activities, one of Minecraft's main flaws is its lack of authentic vehicles. They are even absent from futuristic games like Little Big Planet and Fallout Expansion. Users can construct a railway and collect cards, but it's not the same as driving around the world in an SUV.

On the other hand, this is one of Roblox's most significant advantages. Individuals can ride in any vehicle, thanks to their car construction system.

Car selection is fantastic, and the fan community has released a plethora of vehicles for gamers to download and use in their worlds, roads, races, or design entertaining obstacle course.

Race levels are given their own segment of special games. The driving activities are seamless and provide a unique experience that cannot be seen in Minecraft.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinions.

