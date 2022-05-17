How to turn off safe chat in Roblox: A step-by-step guide

Roblox developers have been developing games for users for more than a decade. This sandbox game is famous for offering its users a wide variety of games. Games of every genre, mood, and person can be found on this gaming platform.

People trust this gaming platform because the users themselves make the games for other users to enjoy. All these games are formed and played under strict guidelines developed by Roblox Corporations.

Violation of any guidelines might lead to a temporary ban of the user’s account after two strict warnings. If the offense is extreme enough, the platform might ban the user immediately. Not obeying any rules and causing situations like these should be avoided, and everyone should expect to play the game decently.

The platform was initially targeted towards young gamers who are usually school-goers or at least teenagers, but kids below 13 also started to play the game on Roblox. For them, the creators developed safe chat facilities. And when these kids are 13+, they are allowed to turn the safe chat off.

The safe chat feature can be turned off by parent’s email address. The article further discusses how to turn off safe chat and how to enable safe chat if players are under 13.

Ways to disable safe chat facilities in Roblox

What is a safe chat and how to turn it off?

Before knowing how to turn it on or off, readers unaware of this facility should know what safe chat means and how it works for the players when they enable or disable it.

Safe chat is a feature that the creators of Roblox have introduced specifically for players under 13 years of age. Children below 13 years of age should be away from abusive and other offensive content inappropriate for their age.

Safe chat allows under-aged gamers to communicate in the in-chat facility of the game with protection. These protections work as filters that will prevent gamers from disclosing personal information (Name, address, phone number, etc.) to everyone. It will also protect them from other inappropriate content in the game.

Users using safe chat have a higher censored chat system than those not using it, which is why safe chat users use sentences and words suggested by the safe chat feature.

Players can turn off the safe chat feature when they are 13 or above, but it is automatically turned on for players below 13 years of age. Users above 13 years old can turn it off by updating the parent’s email address.

Disable the safe chat feature via updating the parent’s email address

Turning off the safe chat feature is not a difficult task. Players who are not aware of how to do so can follow these simple steps to turn it off easily.

Here are the steps for players to follow to turn off the safe chat feature:

Step 1: Log in to the Roblox account (sign up for one if you don’t have an account)

Step 2: Select the “My Roblox” icon on the top of the screen

Step 3: Select the “Account Info” option from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Click on the “Update Parent’s Email Address” option

Step 5: Enter Parent’s email address, and once done, select the “Update” option

Step 6: An activation link will be sent to the entered email address (Check the spam folder if the mail has not arrived for too long)

Step 7: Click on the activation link once it arrives, and it will lead to the Roblox account

Step 8: Click on the “Privacy Mode” option and “Turn off” the safe chat option

Step 9: Finally, click on the “Finish Verification” option

The safe chat feature will be turned off for players, and they will no longer be blocked with offensive, abusive content.

Disable the safe chat feature via Roblox support team

This method is not used quite frequently among users as changing the safe chat feature to off can quickly be done by the above process. Still, viewers can try this method if they are willing to.

Here are the steps to turn off the safe chat option for players by contacting the support team:

Step 1: Log in to the Roblox account (Sign up if you don’t have an account)

Step 2: Click on the “Help” option at the bottom of the screen

Step 3: Then, click on the “Contact Us” option

Step 4: Click on “Support form” written at the bottom of the second paragraph in blue color.

Step 5: Fill in the required details like username, email address, and other important details

Step 6: In the “Issue Details”, select the “Turn off” option to turn off the safe chat feature

Step 7: From the drop-down menu, click on the “Chat & Age Settings”

Step 8: In the next drop-down, select the “Change Child Age” option

Step 9: In the “Description of the issue”, describe the issue (reliable enough to convince the team)

Step 10: Click on the “Submit” option

That’s it. After following the steps above, players will shortly get a reply from the support team.

How to turn on the safe chat feature?

Turning on the safe chat feature is as easy as turning it off. After signing up for the account and filling in the demographic details, it is automatically turned on for users below 13. However, if some users are still willing to turn it on, they can by following the steps below.

Here are the steps to turn on the safe chat feature in Roblox:

Step 1: Log into the Roblox account (sign up if you don’t have an account)

Step 2: Click on the “My Roblox” icon

Step 3: Click on the “Account Info” from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Select the “Update Parent’s Email Address” option

Step 5: Enter the parent’s email address and click on update

Step 6: An activation link will be sent to the entered email (Check spam folders if it is taking too long)

Step 7: Click on the link, and it will lead to the Privacy Mode in the Roblox account

Step 8: Click on the “Turn On” safe chat option and click on the “Finish Verification” option

The safe chat feature will be turned on, and players can no longer see abusive or offensive content on the platform.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar