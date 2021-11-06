Is Roblox Flee the Facility safe for kids?

Considering how many users generate Roblox games, it can be tricky to know if some games are appropriate for children. With that said, kids tend to gravitate towards popular ones like Roblox Flee the Facility. It's a fun, thrilling game of cat-and-mouse.

Of course, it has its differences. One group consists of one player called "the Beast," and the rest are "survivors." Despite hammers and ropes being involved, here's why Roblox Flee the Facility is entirely safe for kids.

Roblox Flee the Facility entertains kids while keeping them safe from negative influence

There is no graphic content

Your first instinct when reading "hammers and ropes" is the inclusion of blood. However, the good news is that Roblox Flee the Facility doesn't include blood. The Beast isn't a demon—it's just a player. And when they bonk someone on the head with a hammer, there isn't any blood.

No one takes the game seriously

Most of the experience your children will have with Roblox Flee the Facility is in the name of fun. It isn't a complicated game to understand, so very few people take it seriously. Players often goof around, even as the Beast.

2) It encourages communication and cooperation

When an ally is frozen, help them (Image via Flee the Facility Wiki)

There's always more than one survivor. At the very least, there will be as few as two survivors. Unlocking the facility and escaping can be done much faster if all survivors cooperate and communicate with one another.

This can come in the form of assigning roles to one another. At least one person (ideally two) should be hacking computers while the other survivors distract the Beast.

1) Chat & Party has censorship

Cursing is censored on Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Roblox is excellent with its censorship, not just in terms of content but also with the chat function. The system is great at targeting inappropriate language and censoring it with hashtags. There are also human moderators catching users trying to get around the censors.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Additionally, parental controls can be found in the user's account settings. It's an essential tool for any parent wanting to make some changes to what their child sees on Roblox.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha